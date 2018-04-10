Blake drops Bachelor in Paradise sex bombshell

It's fair to say Bachelor in Paradise has delivered with the drama.

But compared to the racy US edition of the show which has seen multiple contestants get physical, viewers have been quick to point out there's a distinct lack of sex and fans are disappointed.

However recent evictee Blake Colman has revealed exclusively to Be that the island's couples are definitely taking their romances to the next level — we're just not seeing it.

"Things happen off camera," Blake told Be exclusively. "When you're enjoying a holiday romance, things do heat up."

He also took a swipe at Canadian intruder Daniel Maguire — who was also sent home last night along with Mack — following his comments that the show lacked "sexual chemistry" and was "boring".

"He thinks he's God's gift to women, but obviously not..." Blake said.

"He needs to go back to his own rule book and figure things out because everyone else seems to be having a good time with each other but he couldn't get one leg over."

His confession may come as good news to these viewers, who appear to be desperate to see some on screen hookups.

This #BachelorInParadiseAU season is so boring I can practically hear Quinn from @UnRealLifetime yelling for more boobs and romance and calling it a snooze fest — April Glover (@aprilroseglover) April 9, 2018

#BachelorInParadiseAU is a ripoff of MTV's "Ex On the Beach" with bogans minus the sex, and it's prime-time on a failing commercial network. — Lucas Maximus (@LukeQuilty) April 2, 2018

Bachelor in paradise May in fact be the most boring thing on tv right now. I’m still watching it because it has bored me to paralysis. #BachelorInParadiseAU — Ambo (@FalconRunning) April 2, 2018

Sadly for Blake though, it appears his now infamous slip of the tongue may have cost him a night of passion with Laurina after he accidentally called her Lenora.

Admitting he's never going to live it down, he's decided to use the situation to his benefit and has launched a range of T-shirts emblazoned with his epic fail.

"I'm going to keep reminding everyone how much of an idiot I am," he said.

Bachelor in Paradise continues on Channel Ten tonight at 7.30pm.

