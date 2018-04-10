News

The hunks of the Commonwealth Games are on Tinder

But compared to the racy US edition of the show which has seen multiple contestants get physical, viewers have been quick to point out there's a distinct lack of sex and fans are disappointed.

However recent evictee Blake Colman has revealed exclusively to Be that the island's couples are definitely taking their romances to the next level — we're just not seeing it.

Blake drops Bachelor in Paradise sex bombshell

Blake Colman has talked to Be about the behind the scenes antics, admitting "things heat up" between contestants. Source: Ten

"Things happen off camera," Blake told Be exclusively. "When you're enjoying a holiday romance, things do heat up."

He also took a swipe at Canadian intruder Daniel Maguire — who was also sent home last night along with Mack — following his comments that the show lacked "sexual chemistry" and was "boring".

Sam and Tara's first kiss Bachelor in Paradise Au

Fans have seen Sam and Tara share a steamy kiss, but did he take up her offer to go back to her hut? We'll never know. Source: Ten


"He thinks he's God's gift to women, but obviously not..." Blake said.

"He needs to go back to his own rule book and figure things out because everyone else seems to be having a good time with each other but he couldn't get one leg over."

Daniel Bachelor In Paradise AU no sex

Canadian intruder Daniel branded the show boring after saying there was no sex unlike the US show. Source: Ten

His confession may come as good news to these viewers, who appear to be desperate to see some on screen hookups.





Sadly for Blake though, it appears his now infamous slip of the tongue may have cost him a night of passion with Laurina after he accidentally called her Lenora.

Admitting he's never going to live it down, he's decided to use the situation to his benefit and has launched a range of T-shirts emblazoned with his epic fail.

Bachelor in Paradise Blake Laurina kiss

Blake shared a kiss with Laurina during his time on the show, but we didn't see if things went up a notch. Source: Ten

"I'm going to keep reminding everyone how much of an idiot I am," he said.

Bachelor in Paradise continues on Channel Ten tonight at 7.30pm.

