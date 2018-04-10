News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
The hunks of the Commonwealth Games are on Tinder
The hunks of the Commonwealth Games are on Tinder

Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie reunion breaks the internet

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

The Kardashians may rule the roost when it comes to reality television nowadays, but we'll never be able to forget the OGs of reality television, Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie on The Simple Life.

Tristan Thompson Caught CHEATING On Khloe Kardashian As She Gets Ready To Give Birth!
2:57

Tristan Thompson Caught CHEATING On Khloe Kardashian As She Gets Ready To Give Birth!
Khloe Kardashian Producing NEW TV Series About Murderous Sisters?
1:37

Khloe Kardashian Producing NEW TV Series About Murderous Sisters?
Despacito HACKED And Deleted Off Youtube! Blac Chyna Makes Serious THREAT To Rob Kardashian | DR
7:52

Despacito HACKED And Deleted Off Youtube! Blac Chyna Makes Serious THREAT To Rob Kardashian | DR
Khloe Kardashian Becomes Exec Producer For &lsquo;Twisted Sisters&rsquo;, A SHow About Sisters Who MURDER!
2:12

Khloe Kardashian Becomes Exec Producer For ‘Twisted Sisters’, A SHow About Sisters Who MURDER!
Fans Are TROLLING Kim Kardashian's Vacation Photos For THIS Reason
1:44

Fans Are TROLLING Kim Kardashian's Vacation Photos For THIS Reason
All The SIGNS That Khloe Kardashian Could Already Be In Labor
1:21

All The SIGNS That Khloe Kardashian Could Already Be In Labor
Blac Chyna&rsquo;s Lawyers THREATEN Rob Kardashian Over Six Flags Incident!
2:30

Blac Chyna’s Lawyers THREATEN Rob Kardashian Over Six Flags Incident!
Blac Chyna Ready to FIGHT Rob Kardashian in Custody Battle After Stroller Fight
1:30

Blac Chyna Ready to FIGHT Rob Kardashian in Custody Battle After Stroller Fight
Powerful storm pounds Massachusetts shore with high waves
0:48

Powerful storm pounds Massachusetts shore with high waves
Kylie Jenner &amp; Kim Kardashian Introduce Babies Stormi and Chicago to the World! -MOTW
4:24

Kylie Jenner & Kim Kardashian Introduce Babies Stormi and Chicago to the World! -MOTW
Kim Kardashian Faces BACKLASH Over Vogue India Cover & Here's Why
2:11

Kim Kardashian Faces BACKLASH Over Vogue India Cover & Here's Why
Getting Ready for 'Glam Masters.' How the Show Came to Be! | Diana Madison
2:30

Getting Ready for 'Glam Masters.' How the Show Came to Be! | Diana Madison
 

Can you believe it's been 15 years since the first episode of the show aired? Just let that sink in. 15 YEARS.

But on Monday night Paris and Nicole reunited at The Daily Front Row's Fashion Los Angeles Awards and it has reignited hope that this pair could maybe, potentially reboot this absolutely epic show.

Paris Hilton Nicole Richie The Daily Front Row's Fashion Los Angeles Awards

Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie reunited on Monday night at The Daily Front Row's Fashion Los Angeles Awards and the internet has gone into meltdown. Source: Getty

It really is like we're reliving 2003 all over again.

Rightfully so, the internet has gone into meltdown over this pair's reunion.

The Simple Life Nicole Richie Paris Hilton

This pair were the ultimate duo in the 2000s. Source: Getty

Even the official Twitter account for The Simple Life tweeted out they were keeping their "fingers crossed for a Simple Life reboot". PLEASE BE TRUE.



Many, many, many people agreed.







Paris herself took to Instagram to share some adorable photos with Nicole.

But what's even more hopeful is she captioned the photo with #SimpleLifeReunion. Could it happen? Could it ACTUALLY?!



All we can do is pray to the reality TV lords.

But we do have two words for this Paris and Nicole reunion: That's hot.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top