Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie reunion breaks the internet

The Kardashians may rule the roost when it comes to reality television nowadays, but we'll never be able to forget the OGs of reality television, Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie on The Simple Life.

Can you believe it's been 15 years since the first episode of the show aired? Just let that sink in. 15 YEARS.

But on Monday night Paris and Nicole reunited at The Daily Front Row's Fashion Los Angeles Awards and it has reignited hope that this pair could maybe, potentially reboot this absolutely epic show.

It really is like we're reliving 2003 all over again.

Rightfully so, the internet has gone into meltdown over this pair's reunion.

Even the official Twitter account for The Simple Life tweeted out they were keeping their "fingers crossed for a Simple Life reboot". PLEASE BE TRUE.

It's the reunion of the decade! @ParisHilton & @NicoleRichie together again. Fingers crossed for a Simple Life reboot! 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/xHaEoSbODb — The Simple Life (@TheSimpleLife) April 9, 2018

Many, many, many people agreed.

Paris herself took to Instagram to share some adorable photos with Nicole.

But what's even more hopeful is she captioned the photo with #SimpleLifeReunion. Could it happen? Could it ACTUALLY?!

All we can do is pray to the reality TV lords.

But we do have two words for this Paris and Nicole reunion: That's hot.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram