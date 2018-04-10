News

Rachel McAdams has 'given birth to a baby boy'

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

After pulling a Kylie Jenner and keeping her whole pregnancy under wraps, Rachel McAdams has reportedly given birth to a baby boy.

Mum's miracle baby thanks to George Michael
 

The Notebook actress was spotted with her boyfriend Jamie Linden who appeared to be holding a newborn baby, in pictures Hollywood Pipeline obtained.

The new doting parents were apparently cooing over their newborn son and how he is a "good sleeper", according to the online outlet.

Rachel McAdams 2017

Rachel McAdams, pictured here last year, has reportedly given birth to her first child. Source: Getty

However, it has not been confirmed when Rachel gave birth, neither has her pregnancy even been confirmed.

Be have reached out to the 39-year-old's reps for comment.

Rachel McAdams 2017

"Multiple sources" confirmed to E! News back in February the actress, pictured here last year, was going to be a mum for the first time. Source: Getty

"Multiple sources" confirmed to E! News back in February the actress was going to be a mum for the first time.

Rachel and her screenwriter boyfriend Jamie, have reportedly been in a relationship for two years although the pair have never officially confirmed their romance.

Rachel has reportedly been in a relationship with screenwriter Jamie Linden since 2016. He is pictured here in 2012. Source: Getty

Adding fuel to the fire, Rachel has been keeping a low profile as a of late, and even skipped the recent premiere of her new movie Game Night co-starring Jason Bateman.

Congratulations to Jamie and Rachel.

