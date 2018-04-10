Rachel McAdams has 'given birth to a baby boy'

After pulling a Kylie Jenner and keeping her whole pregnancy under wraps, Rachel McAdams has reportedly given birth to a baby boy.

The Notebook actress was spotted with her boyfriend Jamie Linden who appeared to be holding a newborn baby, in pictures Hollywood Pipeline obtained.

The new doting parents were apparently cooing over their newborn son and how he is a "good sleeper", according to the online outlet.

However, it has not been confirmed when Rachel gave birth, neither has her pregnancy even been confirmed.

Be have reached out to the 39-year-old's reps for comment.

"Multiple sources" confirmed to E! News back in February the actress was going to be a mum for the first time.

Rachel and her screenwriter boyfriend Jamie, have reportedly been in a relationship for two years although the pair have never officially confirmed their romance.

Adding fuel to the fire, Rachel has been keeping a low profile as a of late, and even skipped the recent premiere of her new movie Game Night co-starring Jason Bateman.

Congratulations to Jamie and Rachel.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram