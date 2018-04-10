Bachie in Paradise's Mack: Leah being played is 'karma'

When Bachelor In Paradise star Mackane Reid tried to form a connection with fellow contestant Leah Costa, he was gutted to realise she'd put him in the friend zone.

Describing the situation as "pretty sh*t" exclusively to Be, Mack has revealed that what goes around comes around, as just days later Leah was left "cut up" when American intruder Grant brutally played her by pursuing Ali.

"I know she was pretty cut up about it," Mack said, discussing how Grant ditched the feisty 25-year-old despite telling her they'd shared the "best date ever".

But it seems the window cleaner from Perth thinks it was the universe's way of levelling the playing field, after Leah hurt his feelings just days before.

"It was karma," he teased, before adding he of course "felt sorry for her".

It wasn't just Leah who rejected Mack's advances whilst in Fiji, as Ali also turned him down.

"I didn't really get out of that friend zone, did I? he laughed. "I tried, I tried as hard as possible to try and get a connection with Leah and then Ali, but it obviously wasn't working out."

Despite his heartbreak, Mack has assured Be that he has moved on since leaving the island.

"I'm fine, I'm quite happy," he said, revealing he's got some exciting projects in the pipeline including becoming an ambassador for the Heart Foundation.

"I've had a lot of time to heal all wounds and am quite content being single."

