Megan Marx answers Paradise question everyone wants to know

If you’ve been watching Bachelor In Paradise, then you’re sure to have seen blonde bombshell Megan Marx make her, ahem, mark on Gold Coast suitor, Jake Ellis.

This pairing has left fans completely confused. Wasn’t the 29-year-old in a relationship with another Bachie alum, Tiffany Scanlon?

Can she give her rose to just ANYONE on BIP since she’s openly into guys AND girls?

Well, Megan knows that we are dying to know everything and answered the hot question on Instagram.

“I love that @bachelorinparadiseau and @osher_gunsberg have given me a platform to be who I am and show alternate sexualities,” Megan said in a social media post. “Yes, I am aware that I was going into a show where people would be predominantly straight.

"A concern was that I would make women on the show feel uncomfortable- the last thing I wanted was to make a move on someone that didn’t swing my way! Not one person in Paradise made me feel less than normal, less than loved, less than accepted. Thank you.”

The reality star, who is the first openly bisexual person to be on the show, also spoke about the comments and questions she is getting like – ‘‘I thought Megan was a lesbian/ lemon” “What, is she straight now?” “Didn’t you turn gay?” and let’s not forget her own cast-mate Florence Alexandra, “calling her out” over her and Jake…

“My innate sexuality hasn’t changed since before I can remember. Just because I’m with a woman, it doesn’t make me a lesbian. And if I am with a man, it doesn’t make me straight,” she continued in her post. “I came onto the show looking for a monogamous relationship, that’s all. And so- the answer is that YES - I was allowed to give my rose to anyone.”

We do know that Megan has a crush on Elora Murger and in a bunch of promos it looks like they share a passionate kiss.

However, Jake recently insisted in an interview with Be, “It's definitely not Elora, it's somebody else.”

So who is this mystery woman or man? We can’t wait to find out.

