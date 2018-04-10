News

Bachie recap
Tensions are through the roof on Bachelor In Paradise

Keira accuses Grant of 'abuse' on Bachelor In Paradise

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

Keira Maguire has accused American intruder Grant Kemp of "abusing" her on Bachelor In Paradise following the airing of Tuesday night's episode where viewers saw her lose her cool at him.

The 31-year-old took to Instagram (watch the video above) to share her frustration over her fight with Grant on the episode and claims there's more to it than meets the eye.

Explaining that the reason she was so annoyed was because Grant had previously taken her aside and started swearing at her because she didn't give Daniel a rose.

Keira Maguire took to Instagram (watch the video above) to share her frustration over her fight with Grant on the episode and claims there's more to it than meets the eye. Source: Instagram / keiramaguire

"Grant pulled me aside when there were no cameras or anything, abused me," she said on her Instagram story. "[He] was like swearing at me because I sent his friend home."

Keira went on to say Grant went "out of his way" to tell Jarrod that she didn't like him and also "didn't like kissing him".

The 31-year-old claims there was more to the argument. Source: Ten

"They didn't show that which really upsets me because that's the thing that really annoyed me," she continued. "I'm just so upset they didn't show what actually happened.

"I'm ropeable. It made me look like I was overreacting."

Grant is yet to respond to Keira's claims.

The pair got into a major argument on Tuesday night's show after Grant sat Jarrod down telling the former pot plant fanatic he was "being played".

Grant is yet to respond to Keira's claims. Source: Ten

Keira confronted Grant about his actions which then caused Keira to reach boiling point, even threatening to throw her drink on Grant.

Be have reached out to Channel Ten on Keira's claims.

The drama just keeps heating up on Bachelor In Paradise.

