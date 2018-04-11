Ariel Winter shamed for short dress at church

Ariel Winter is no stranger to comments about her wardrobe — her plunging necklines and cutoff shorts are often targeted by criticism for being too revealing.

But the 20-year-old Modern Family star probably wasn’t expecting to receive shaming comments about her outfit during a visit to church for Greek Orthodox Easter.

The actress, who is part Greek, celebrated the holiday Sunday by attending church services with her boyfriend, Levi Meaden, and father, Glenn Workman.

She posted two photos from the church visit, which show her wearing a black dress with a long jacket and flats.

Though the dress’s neckline is high and fairly conservative, some Instagram commenters felt that Winter was showing more leg than was appropriate for a church service. Naturally, they expressed these concerns in comments.

“Imagine if we wore that to church,” one follower wrote.

“Dress TO [sic] short!” read a complaint. “Was this a club or church!?”

“And is that [an] appropriate dress to wear to church?” wrote another critic. “Why do u always feel u need to be showing as much as u can from ur body … it’s not healthy.”

Others chimed in with remarks praising her “hot legs,” while a few fans defended Winter from the negative attention.

“She really isn’t showing off nearly as much as she normally shows off, and plus it’s her body [so] lay TF off,” wrote one supporter.

“Don’t listen to any haters!” added a follower. “Dress is awesome and good for you for celebrating our important holidays like a true Greek!!!!”

Winter has yet to address the comments, but she hasn’t stayed silent on past criticism. In the fall she posted an Instagram message slamming the shaming her outfits often receive.

“I’m trying to live my life,” she wrote. “People wear shorts. People have wardrobe malfunctions. No one is perfect. I’m not a stylist! I don’t know what to wear every day so I look ‘appropriate’ or ‘fashionable.’ Also, screw having to always look appropriate or fashionable.”

Some Greek Orthodox churches have dress codes stipulating that women dress modestly and avoid wearing strappy dresses or skirts with short hemlines, but those rules vary for each church.

It’s worth noting that Winter is pictured posing outside the actual church and may have covered her legs inside with her long coat.

