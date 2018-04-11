Tristan Thompson caught 'cheating' on pregnant Khloe Kardashian

While Khloe Kardashian prepares to welcome her first child, footage of her baby daddy Tristan Thompson appearing to cheat on her has emerged.

TMZ has obtained surveillance footage of the 27-year-old basketballer getting up close and personal with two women, which is claimed to have been filmed back on October 7, when Khloe would've already been quite a few weeks into her pregnancy.

In the clip, Tristan appears to kiss one of the women while sitting on a couch, before another woman also gets in close contact with him.

It was back in December, after months of speculation, that Khloe finally confirmed the happy news that she's expecting her first bub with boyfriend Tristan.

In a heartfelt Instagram post the reality star revealed that her "greatest dream" had come true and shared a snap of her blooming bump.

"We are having a baby," the 33-year-old wrote. "I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along."

She went on to express her joy that their "love had created life" and thanked her beau of 16 months at the time for "loving her".

"Thank you for making me a MOMMY," Khloe said. "You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned."

News first broke in October that Khloe was set to become a mum.

Khloe, who was previously married to Lamar Odom, has always been open about her desire to become a mum and admitted on an episode of KUWTKs she was no longer on birth control.

"Tristan and I definitely talk about starting a family. He wants to have about five or six kids with me and that’s lovely," she said.

"We could start at one and we could grow from there. But now knowing I’m not on birth control is scary. It’s like a really big step."

