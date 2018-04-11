Of course Khloe Kardashian's man cheated

It seems our girl Khloe Kardashian kannot katch a break.

Video of her baby daddy Tristan Thompson has now emerged, just days before their little girl is due, revealing him kissing a mystery woman back in October.

But while our support for Koko is ‘ride or die’, this new debacle in her life begs the question: are we even that surprised?

Firstly, let’s start with what we know. Khloe and Tristan began dating back in September 2016, while the NBA player’s ex Jordan Craig was pregnant.

While it has never been confirmed that Tristan actually cheated, it does present with a very interesting comparison – is this a case of ‘once a cheater, always a cheater’?

We shouldn’t be surprised that he has done this before. After all, he was drafted in the professional league since his second year of college and is worth a whopping $8 Million (USD) – and just this alone can initiate some less than good boy behaviours.

The 27-year-old is invited to parties, club openings and b-ball events, not to mention – he’s dating one of the most famous women in the entire world.

But hold on, if your dating a Kardashian, wouldn’t you want to keep your antics under wraps? If the CCTV footage is anything to go by, that's not how Tristan rolls.

So apart from the cheating, maybe it’s the Kardashian Kurse?

We’ve already seen what happens when a Dash woman dates a man. Lamar and his horrific drug overdose, Scott Disick and his alcohol addiction, Kanye and his nervous breakdown.

We can’t really blame the women themselves, but being thrust into the spotlight and every ounce of their lives being watched, seems to have a tragic effect.

While cheating is no excuse, we’re really not all that surprised. Khloe maybe should have known better but while fans are quick to call the reality star out, it seems like it’s not the most appropriate time.

Regardless of what the public feel, it’s an insensitive and emotional time for this footage to be released.

Khloe is about to bring a brand-new life into the world and whether she should have seen it coming or not, that’s the most important thing.

Maybe it's about time she slam-dumped him.

