The internet loses it over Chris Hemsworth's hot parents

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

When it comes to Chris Hemsworth one thing is for certain, he's drop dead gorgeous.

It clearly runs in the family as his brothers Liam Hemsworth and Luke Hemsworth are blessed with the same good looks as Chris.

And after Chris posted a photo of himself with his parents, Craig and Leonie, at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday, it made total sense of where the Thor star and his brothers get their good looks from.

Hemsworth Brothers Liam Luke Chris

Clearly good looks run in the Hemsworth family. Source: Getty

Chris Hemsworth parents

Chris posted a photo of himself with his parents, Craig and Leonie, at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday, and it made total sense of where the Thor star and his brothers get their good looks from. Source: Instagram / chrishemsworth

The internet was, of course, quick to notice how youthful his parents looked and many flooded the comments section on his Instagram photo in disbelief.

"You have beautiful parents," one person commented.

"Your family sure won the gene lottery," another said.

Fans were particularly taken with Chris' mum's impressively youthful looks.

Chris Hemsworth parents Commonwealth Games seflie

Family genes don't get much better than this. Source: Instagram / chrishemsworth

"Is that really your mom @chrishemsworth she looks fantastic," a follower wrote.

"Damn your mom looks under 45 for sure," another echoed.

Many also pointed out how alike the actor and his dad look.

If that's how Chris will look in 20 years time, we're sure the world isn't going to be mad about it.

Thank you Craig and Leonie for bringing your sons into the world.

