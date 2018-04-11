News

Laurina Fleure: ‘I wasn’t honest to myself and the producers’

Anita Lyons
Yahoo7 Be /

It had only been a month since her brother took his own life, but when Laurina Fleure entered Paradise, she thought she was ready to find love.

But now the 34-year-old admits she wasn’t honest with herself and the show’s production company when it came to her state of grief.
* EXCLUSIVE: Laurina Fleure: 'Richie went for sex over longevity'
* Laurina Fleure's OTT date criteria for Bachelor In Paradise

While it had only happened a mere few weeks before filming began, Laurina chose to keep details of her brother’s tragic death private, and therefore production didn’t know just how recent it had been.

Laurina Fleure left Bachelor in Paradise after an emotional breakdown last night. Source: Getty.

“I wasn’t entirely honest about how recently it had happened,” Laurina exclusively tells Be. "I still wanted to go on the show and be a part of it because I wanted the escape."

Her grief was most evident in the emotional explosion from last night’s episode – something Laurina told Be was bubbling under the surface for weeks.

“It was beautiful for that little while. It was healing to be in a tropical environment, away from reality, surrounded by everyone who was laughing and falling in love; and flirting and having fun,” she said.

“But when push came to shove, the thought of going on a date and having to open up terrified me because right under the surface was all that and I couldn’t open up.”

Laurina and her brother, Michael, who took his own life in December. Source: Instagram/laurinafleure

A team psychologist was on hand for Laurina (and all the contestants) during filming and they were concerned that she hadn’t yet “released her pain”.

“I thought ‘that makes perfect sense’. Here’s me, I’ve been meditating, praying and do affirmations and intentions to heal, thinking ‘I’ve got this’, but then I hear this and know it was the missing piece of the puzzle,” she said.

Before going in, the model had to make the difficult decision about whether she should go to Fiji or not.

“Knowing my brother had been happy for me when I told him I was going helped,” she revealed.

“I don’t think he would have been happy if he knew that I didn’t go because of him.”

Laurina's most memorable date was with Blake Coleman, however the romance was only short-lived. Source: Instagram/laurinafleure

Last night’s reaction to the date card showed a vulnerable woman suffering from grief and the subsequent anxiety. Choosing to leave and work on herself was the best decision she could have made.

“Anxiety stems from fear, for me personally, developing a more spiritual side was probably my saviour,” Laurina said of the grieving process.

“If you get into the spiritual life, it can separate you from the physical stuff. It gives more meaning of beauty and love to every moment and can bring a lot more light to your life.”

“My favourite saying is ‘the darkness has nowhere to hide in the light’ and that’s how I’m living my life from now on.”

For confidential help, call Lifeline at 13 11 14 or visit Lifeline.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au.
