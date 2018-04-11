News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
All the signs Tristan Thompson would cheat on Khloé Kardashian
All the signs Tristan Thompson would cheat on Khloé Kardashian

Brad Pitt and rumoured new girlfriend pose for photo

Anita Lyons
Yahoo7 Be /

Ever since our friend Jennifer Aniston ended her marriage with Justin Theroux, the rumour mill has been hot with the question of ‘will she/won’t she’ get back together with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

Cincinnati Zoo Welcomes Fourth Raggiana Bird-of-Paradise Chick
0:56

Cincinnati Zoo Welcomes Fourth Raggiana Bird-of-Paradise Chick
Mariah Carey shares her battle with bipolar disorder
1:43

Mariah Carey shares her battle with bipolar disorder
Despacito HACKED And Deleted Off Youtube! Blac Chyna Makes Serious THREAT To Rob Kardashian | DR
7:52

Despacito HACKED And Deleted Off Youtube! Blac Chyna Makes Serious THREAT To Rob Kardashian | DR
Melanie Sykes refuses to autograph underwear shots at TRIC awards in London
2:08

Melanie Sykes refuses to autograph underwear shots at TRIC awards in London
Lili Reinhart REVEALS If There'll Be A Riverdale-Sabrina Crossover
2:30

Lili Reinhart REVEALS If There'll Be A Riverdale-Sabrina Crossover
Dog Rescued From Streets Travels Almost 1,000 Miles to Become Therapy Animal
4:36

Dog Rescued From Streets Travels Almost 1,000 Miles to Become Therapy Animal
Sex, Lies, and Videotape (1989)
1:28

Sex, Lies, and Videotape (1989)
Artist Spray Paints Landscape Scene With Giant Sun
6:08

Artist Spray Paints Landscape Scene With Giant Sun
Monster blizzard doesn’t deter driver from making delivery
1:07

Monster blizzard doesn’t deter driver from making delivery
Snow disrupts flights at Dublin Airport
0:34

Snow disrupts flights at Dublin Airport
Gender Reveals For The Sport And Tattoo Enthusiasts
1:19

Gender Reveals For The Sport And Tattoo Enthusiasts
Drone footage of snow in Greater Manchester
1:22

Drone footage of snow in Greater Manchester
 

While our 90s hearts are begging for the reunion, the pairing seems unlikely as Brad has been pictured with supposed girlfriend, Neri Oxman.

The 54-year-old A-Lister and the 42-year-old architect reportedly met in November last year when Brad was visiting MIT – Neri’s place of work.

It may be blurry but that's definitely Brad Pitt and Neri Oxman. Source: Instagram / camenzino

During this time a few pics were taken and student Kathy Camenzind posted them on her Instagram page.

“Ocean’s six? #whatjusthappened #bradpitt #medialab,” she captioned the pics. However, the posts have mysteriously vanished!

According to Page Six, a source has claimed the pair are only in a “professional friendship” – no romance here!

Brad Pitt in a suit

Brad, pictured here in 2017, apparently has a "professional friendship" with Neri. Source: Getty

“'Brad and Neri instantly hit it off because they share the same passion for architecture, design and art,” the source said. “This is best described as a professional friendship.”

“Their friendship has not turned into romance … as both are cautious and this is, again, more of a professional friendship, but Brad is very interested in spending more time with Neri, she is fascinating.”

People magazine spoke to a colleague of Neri who said she was a “genius and gorgeous” - which we expect nothing less for “our” Brad.

Neri is a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a renowned architect. Source: Getty

We do hope there is a little more to the story as they seem like a pretty good pairing and can you imagine the George/Amal and Brad/Neri couple dates??

Major squeals.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top