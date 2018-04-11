Brad Pitt and rumoured new girlfriend pose for photo

Ever since our friend Jennifer Aniston ended her marriage with Justin Theroux, the rumour mill has been hot with the question of ‘will she/won’t she’ get back together with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

While our 90s hearts are begging for the reunion, the pairing seems unlikely as Brad has been pictured with supposed girlfriend, Neri Oxman.

The 54-year-old A-Lister and the 42-year-old architect reportedly met in November last year when Brad was visiting MIT – Neri’s place of work.

During this time a few pics were taken and student Kathy Camenzind posted them on her Instagram page.

“Ocean’s six? #whatjusthappened #bradpitt #medialab,” she captioned the pics. However, the posts have mysteriously vanished!

According to Page Six, a source has claimed the pair are only in a “professional friendship” – no romance here!

“'Brad and Neri instantly hit it off because they share the same passion for architecture, design and art,” the source said. “This is best described as a professional friendship.”

“Their friendship has not turned into romance … as both are cautious and this is, again, more of a professional friendship, but Brad is very interested in spending more time with Neri, she is fascinating.”

People magazine spoke to a colleague of Neri who said she was a “genius and gorgeous” - which we expect nothing less for “our” Brad.

We do hope there is a little more to the story as they seem like a pretty good pairing and can you imagine the George/Amal and Brad/Neri couple dates??

Major squeals.

