The hunks of the Commonwealth Games are on Tinder

If you've been watching some of the hunks go for gold at the Commonwealth Games, some of you single ladies may be pleased to know some of the athletes are on the dating app Tinder.

Can we get an amen? YAAAS.

Athletes from all over the Commonwealth, including Australia, are on the app "looking for fun", according to Fox Sports.

Apparently James Edgar, a Northern Irish triathlete, claims he "can go all night long". Well, we wouldn't expect any less as he is a triathlon competitor after all.

Sprinter, Julius Morris from Montserrat - a British Overseas Territory - says on his Tinder profile that if girls see him around they should come and talk to him. Go on ladies, be bold.

Luke McCormack, a boxer competing for England, showcases his washboard abs and biceps. You could definitely grate cheese on his eight-pack.

The 22-year-old is apparently just "looking for some fun" while he's out in Australia. Who can blame him?

Rugby 7s star Marcus Webber also showcases his eight-pack at a pool party on the dating app.

We're sure there's many more athletes "looking for some fun" while they're on the Gold Coast.

So if anyone's in the area, make sure you get on Tinder.

