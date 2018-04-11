News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
All the signs Tristan Thompson would cheat on Khloé Kardashian
All the signs Tristan Thompson would cheat on Khloé Kardashian

The hunks of the Commonwealth Games are on Tinder

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

If you've been watching some of the hunks go for gold at the Commonwealth Games, some of you single ladies may be pleased to know some of the athletes are on the dating app Tinder.

Tristan Thompson is booed by crowd after cheating scandal: 'We love Khloe'
1:06

Tristan Thompson is booed by crowd after cheating scandal: 'We love Khloe'
Guy Asks Girl to Prom Immediately After Skydive
3:44

Guy Asks Girl to Prom Immediately After Skydive
Harley the Cockatoo Demonstrates Dominance Over Toys
3:26

Harley the Cockatoo Demonstrates Dominance Over Toys
Baby Falls Down and Pulls Tablecloth
0:16

Baby Falls Down and Pulls Tablecloth
Girl Pranks Little Sister with Giant Teddy Bear
0:12

Girl Pranks Little Sister with Giant Teddy Bear
Husky Sings to Calm Crying Baby
4:08

Husky Sings to Calm Crying Baby
Basketball Player Slips on Court
0:28

Basketball Player Slips on Court
British joker goes for a "sunbathe" during snow storm
0:56

British joker goes for a "sunbathe" during snow storm
Irish Dog Loves the 'Beast From the East'
0:56

Irish Dog Loves the 'Beast From the East'
Sunrise at Channel Islands airport shut down by snow
0:50

Sunrise at Channel Islands airport shut down by snow
Snowstorm shuts down airport in the Channel Islands
0:40

Snowstorm shuts down airport in the Channel Islands
Choir Sings 'Lift Every Voice And Sing' To Honor Black History Month
1:51

Choir Sings 'Lift Every Voice And Sing' To Honor Black History Month
 

Can we get an amen? YAAAS.

Athletes from all over the Commonwealth, including Australia, are on the app "looking for fun", according to Fox Sports.

James Edgar, a Northern Irish triathlete, claims he "can go all night long" Source: Tinder

James Edgar Gold Coast Commonwealth Games

James competing at the Commonwealth Games 2019. Source: Getty

Apparently James Edgar, a Northern Irish triathlete, claims he "can go all night long". Well, we wouldn't expect any less as he is a triathlon competitor after all.

Sprinter, Julius Morris from Montserrat - a British Overseas Territory - says on his Tinder profile that if girls see him around they should come and talk to him. Go on ladies, be bold.

Sprinter, Julius Morris from Montserrat - a British Overseas Territory - says on his Tinder profile that if girls see him around they should come and talk to him. Source: Getty

Luke McCormack, a boxer competing for England, showcases his washboard abs and biceps. You could definitely grate cheese on his eight-pack.

The 22-year-old is apparently just "looking for some fun" while he's out in Australia. Who can blame him?

You could grate cheese off Luke McCormack's eight-pack. Source: Tinder

Luke competing for England in the Commonwealth Games 2018. Source: Getty

Rugby 7s star Marcus Webber also showcases his eight-pack at a pool party on the dating app.

Rugby 7s star Marcus Webber also showcases his eight-pack at a pool party on the dating app. Source: Tinder

We're sure there's many more athletes "looking for some fun" while they're on the Gold Coast.

So if anyone's in the area, make sure you get on Tinder.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top