Karen Gillan reflects on her 'gross kiss' with The Rock

All the signs Tristan Thompson would cheat on Khloé Kardashian

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

Karen Gillan takes girl boss to a whole new level starring in Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle alongside some very well-known names including Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Nick Jonas and Dwayne Johnson aka "The Rock".

The actress gushed about what a laugh they all had playing on-set pranks on one another deep in the Hawaiian jungle, but also reflected on that "gross kiss" with The Rock in the movie.

Speaking to Be, the actress said that despite the pair sharing a very graphic on-screen kiss, they were both very professional about it and Karen didn't find it intimidating at all.

Karen Gillan shocked

Karen Gillan reflected on her "gross kiss" with Dwayne Johnson in Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle. Source: Getty

"He made me feel so comfortable," she told Be. "On paper it was more intimidating than it was in real life.

"But then I think when you're putting yourself in that position where it's supposed to be such a gross kiss, it somehow eliminates all the nerve-wrecking elements of the experience because you're both really vulnerable in that moment."

But when discussing what it was actually like, that was a whole different story.

It is a very interesting, er, kiss. Source: Sony Pictures

"I can imagine he is a wonderful kisser," the 30-year-old said laughing.

However, perhaps not in this context though?

"I mean I just didn't experience that [wonderful side]," Karen joked. "And neither did he from me."

And despite having forged an impressive career for herself starring in the likes of Doctor Who and Guardians of the Galaxy, the Scottish-born actress had to pinch herself when working alongside herJumanji co-stars.

Karen Gillan Jumanji

Karen starred alongside some very well-known names including Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Nick Jonas and Dwayne Johnson aka "The Rock". Source: Supplied

"It was incredible," she said. "I kept on looking around set being like, 'How did I end up here with all these comedic geniuses?' But it was exactly like how you'd imagine it would be, just so funny.

"And being in such a creative atmosphere I felt really welcome and part of the team. It was overall a hilarious, fun experience."

Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle is out now on DVD.

