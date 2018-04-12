News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Meghan Markle FIERCE past career choice
Meghan Markle's FIERCE past career choice

Mariah Carey's secret struggle with bipolar

Korin Miller
Yahoo7 Be /

Mariah Carey made a surprising announcement on Wednesday, telling the world she has bipolar disorder.

This iconic outfit of Princess Diana's changed the world
1:27

This iconic outfit of Princess Diana's changed the world
Cincinnati Zoo Welcomes Fourth Raggiana Bird-of-Paradise Chick
0:56

Cincinnati Zoo Welcomes Fourth Raggiana Bird-of-Paradise Chick
Sex, Lies, and Videotape (1989)
1:28

Sex, Lies, and Videotape (1989)
Zayn Malik Fans SCARED That His Eating Disorder Has Returned
1:39

Zayn Malik Fans SCARED That His Eating Disorder Has Returned
The Woman Who’s Allergic To Daylight | BORN DIFFERENT
7:18

The Woman Who’s Allergic To Daylight
Artist Spray Paints Landscape Scene With Giant Sun
6:08

Artist Spray Paints Landscape Scene With Giant Sun
Monster blizzard doesn’t deter driver from making delivery
1:07

Monster blizzard doesn’t deter driver from making delivery
Snow disrupts flights at Dublin Airport
0:34

Snow disrupts flights at Dublin Airport
Kylie Jenner Gives Another Glimpse of Baby Stormi, Kendall Criticized Over Her FEET DR
6:24

Kylie Jenner Gives Another Glimpse of Baby Stormi, Kendall Criticized Over Her FEET DR
Dad builds spinning ride in wading pool for his kids
4:40

Dad builds spinning ride in wading pool for his kids
Jaden Smith Tries Unsuccessfully to Teach His Dad Will About Instagram
2:11

Jaden Smith Tries Unsuccessfully to Teach His Dad Will About Instagram
Can Kevin and Nick walk away with $20k? | Family Feud

Can Kevin and Nick walk away with $20k? | Family Feud
 

Mimi, 48, revealed she was first diagnosed in 2001, after being hospitalised for a physical and mental breakdown, and that she has kept her condition a secret ever since.

“I didn’t want to believe it,” she told People in an emotional interview.

Mariah Carey's shock bipolar revelation

Mariah Carey has revealed she's been battling with bipolar disorder for 17 years. Source: Getty

The Always Be My Baby singer said she only sought treatment for her condition recently, after going through an extremely difficult few years.

“Until recently, I lived in denial and isolation and in constant fear someone would expose me,” she said. “It was too heavy a burden to carry, and I simply couldn’t do that anymore.

Mariah, seen here with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, admits she was in denial for a long time and was scared to share her diagnosis. Source: Getty

"I sought and received treatment, I put positive people around me and I got back to doing what I love — writing songs and making music,” she said.

For a long time though, the mum of twits Monroe and Morocco believed she had a severe sleep disorder, detailing nights she spent counting sheep until eventually she hit a "wall".

Now the Hero songstress is in therapy and taking medication for bipolar II disorder, explaining she feels good.

Thankfully, Mariah says she's doing great since starting medication and therapy recently. Source: Getty

As a whole, bipolar disorder — which used to be known as manic depression but has been changed because of the stigma associated with it — is a brain disorder that can cause someone to have unusual shifts in mood, energy, activity levels, and the ability to carry out daily tasks, according to the US National Institute of Mental Health.

Mariah isn't alone in her diagnosis, with stars such as Demi Lovato, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Russell Brand also opening up about their experiences with the condition in the past.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top