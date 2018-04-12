News

Khloe Kardashian in labour due to Tristan's 'cheating'
Meghan Markle's FIERCE past career choice

Khloe Kardashian in labour due to Tristan's 'cheating'

Rebekah Scanlan
Rebekah Scanlan
Yahoo7 Be /

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly in labour just hours after learning the devastating news that her baby daddy Tristan Thompson had apparently cheated on her.

The mum-to-be is said to be experiencing contractions in the aftermath of the CCTV footage of her 27-year-old beau appearing to kiss two women, according to TMZ.

Her famous family are also "extremely upset" about the scandal and are jetting to Cleveland to be with her with the publication saying they had no idea Tristan had been playing away.

Khloe, 31, is expecting a little girl with Tristan but the stress of the cheating claims — which were filmed back on October 7, when Khloe would've already been several months into her pregnancy — could have brought on the labour.

Before the footage emerged, there had been reports Khloe was in the early stages of labour earlier in the week after her obstetrician from LA, Dr. Thais Aliabadi, posted a photo with the caption, "I have the best job in the world".
It was back in December, after months of speculation, that Khloe finally confirmed the happy news that she's expecting her first bub with boyfriend Tristan.

In a heartfelt Instagram post the reality star revealed that her "greatest dream" had come true and shared a snap of her blooming bump.

"We are having a baby," the 33-year-old wrote. "I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along."

Interestingly, their announcement came just eight days after the arrival of his son Prince with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

