Meghan Markle FIERCE past career choice
Meghan Markle's FIERCE past career choice

Em Rata reveals hubby proposed with paperclip

Anita Lyons
Yahoo7 Be /

At some point in our lives we’ve all been proposed to, whether it’s been with a massive diamond overlooking the harbour or with a cheezle on the school playground.

No matter how it’s done, proposals can be uber romantic and Em Ratajkowski was no different.

In an appearance on the Jimmy Fallon Show, Em revealed a very cute story about how she, and her brand-new hubster, Sebastian Bear-McClard, got engaged.

Em Rata and husband Sebastain Bear-McClard after their Feb 23rd wedding in New York City. Source: Instagram/emrata

"He proposed to me at Minetta Tavern [NYC] and he didn’t have a ring so I was like, 'Mmm, nah'," the 26-year-old told the co-host.

Not to be dissuaded, the actor improvised and took the nearest, most mouldable item off the table.

"He took the paper clip that the bill was paid with and made me a ring, which I actually thought was really romantic." Naww, so cute!

"I guess I didn’t really know what I always wanted to do, which is maybe why it was so untraditional... We made our actual rings,” she revealed.

Em shows off her custom-made gold ring she and husband Sebastian made. Source: Instagram/emrata

The loved-up couple share a warm hug after the nuptials in NYC. Source: Instagram/emrata

“We walked into Chinatown and bought a little piece of, like an ounce of gold, and he was like, ‘We’ll melt down the gold and make the rings'."

Em and Sebastian shocked her over 20 million Instagram followers when she revealed via her story that the pair had gotten married.

The nuptials, which took place on February 23 this year was a low-key event with even the bride wearing a mustard coloured jumpsuit and black hat.

Em is currently doing a promo tour for her new flick with Amy Schumer, I Feel Pretty, which to be honest we are dying to see!

