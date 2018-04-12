TV star drinks wife's breast milk

Ed Kavalee is known for his outrageous sense of humour.

But during his breakfast radio show with Em Rusciano and Grant Denyer, he revealed he drinks his wife Tiffiny Hall's breast milk and it was no joke.

"I drank some breast milk yesterday," he told his 2DayFM co-hosts, who responded with a collective "are you serious".

"Yeah, my wife ordered me," he went on. "She said, 'listen, you know I've been sick, the baby's been unwell, we need to keep you healthy, so here have 10mls because it's full of beautiful antibodies.'"

But while the 38-year-old didn't appear too fazed by it, Em and Grant literally couldn't deal.

"You're so factual," Grant said, while 39-year-old Em — who is a mum of two — appeared extremely shocked.

"You're saying it like, 'yeah I'm just having some vitamin C, everyone's doing it,'" she said.

Ed went on to explain that his fitness fanatic wife had told him it was perfectly normal and he happily drinks it — straight from the baby bottle she expresses into.

Tiff then came on air to confirm her hubby "always drinks" seven-month-old son Arnold's milk.

"I started out by lacking his oats, putting a little bit in there," she said, explaining it's how she uses any leftovers. "Now whenever we get run-down, I say 'come on Ed' and he has some."

The former Biggest Loser trainer also revealed she too drinks the stuff, explaining it's full of antibodies.

"It's really delicious," Ed finished. We're speechless.

Well, one things for sure they are a very close family.

