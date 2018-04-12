Imogen Anthony swaps sandkini for risque cut-out gown

News

Alicia Vrajlal
Alicia Vrajlal
Yahoo7 Be /

Imogen Anthony has brought the shock factor to the runway once again, after famously strutting the catwalk in a 'sandkini' back in 2014.

The girlfriend of shock jock Kyle Sandilands dared to bare on Wednesday night, as she modelled a risque cut-out dress for the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Runway Show.

The 27-year-old wore a Sarah Joseph Couture design for the Sydney fashion event, which definitely revealed her petite frame thanks to minimal fabric across the bodice.

imogen anthony jurassic catwalk

Imogen Anthony dared to bare on Wednesday night, as she modelled a risque cut-out dress for the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Runway Show. Source: Getty

Imogen was pretty chuffed with her runway gig, and shared a video of her strut with her over 145,000 Instagram followers.

"Opening the #JurassicWorld fashion show for @sarahjosephcouture to celebrate 25 years of #JurassicPark and the incredible creations and artists that have been inspired by the epic franchise..," she wrote.

"Thank you Sarah & Universal for having me open and close the entire show Was truly an honour Big thanks to everyone else involved (sic)."

imogen anthony sandkini

The girlfriend of shock jock Kyle Sandilands has brought the shock factor to the runway once again, after famously strutting the catwalk in a 'sandkini' back in 2014. Source: Getty

imogen anthony Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Runway Show

The 27-year-old wore a Sarah Joseph Couture design for the Sydney fashion event, which definitely revealed her petite frame thanks to minimal fabric across the bodice. Source: Getty

Back in 2014 Imogen made her Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Australia debut, wearing a 'sandkini' at Bondi Bather's show.

The statement two-piece was made of sand and glue.

imogen anthony sexy

She had a quick outfit change and then slipped into this black outfit. Source: Getty

kyle sandilands

Imogen's boyfriend Kyle Sandilands was on hand to support her. Source: Getty

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

