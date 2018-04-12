Angelina Jolie learnt THIS from the Queen

When you're asked who is one of the most influential women in the world, Queen Elizabeth will undoubtedly be high up on your list.

For superstar Angelina Jolie, the Queen has pride of place at the top of hers.

In a new documentary, The Queen's Green Planet, Ange says she has been inspired to teach her six kids the value of forest conservation and it's all thanks to Her Majesty.

Maddox, 16, Pax, 14,, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, Vivianne and Knox, nine, recently visited Namibia with their Mother and in a recent interview with E! Online, she spoke about the importance of the project.

"For us to come here and say to the children, 'This is why it's important to plant a tree,' that's the biggest message I can teach my kids, and it's something that they've certainly learned from Her Majesty and her message," she said.

The children she shares with ex Brad Pitt certainly have a colourful childhood, however, it seems Ange wants them to understand the value of being the "future".

"They ask me, 'Why is it so important to her?' You know when you sit up at night in a tent with your kids and they say, 'Why does the Queen of England care about planting trees in Africa?'"

"But you try to say, 'You know she's just this really lovely lady who really cares about people around the world, and she really cares about the future," she said. "And she wants your grandkids and her grandkids to be able to be running around, enjoying nature and other cultures, and the importance of other cultures."

"She thinks that really matters and I agree with her."

The Queen's Commonwealth Canopy (QCC) is an initiative to build a network of forest conservations projects around the world.

So far, 37 Commonwealth nations, including Australia, have signed up to the program and Ange is an active campaigner on the conservation scene.

