Victoria's Secret model's naked pregnancy shoot

The sexy model has broken the internet with a completely nude photo shoot to celebrate her six-month bump.

The INSANELY beautiful pick was shared to her 11.9million insta followers, leaving little to the imagination.

Victoria's Secret Angel, Candice Swanepoel, poses nude to celebrate her growing baby bump.

"Body blossoming - the path between spiritual and the physical ...aren’t women amazing?! #6months", she captioned it.

This is baby number two for the 29-year-old and her fiancé Hermann Nicoli, who already have a son, one-and-a half year old, Anacã.

Back in January, the little family revealed the gender of their next bub, another baby boy, via insta post. It showed Anacã kissing his Mum's belly, with the caption: "My boys", two little blue hearts and two little baby emojis.

In an interview with British Vogue last year, Candice spoke about motherhood and how it has impacted her.

"It’s all so new to me and I think, especially in the beginning, that everything is such a joy; you’re excited about every moment," she said.

"Becoming a mother makes the world feel so much better. Nothing can get me down. I just look at him and see him seeing the world for the first time, and it’s just such a pleasure to see it through his eyes."

Candice announced her second pregnancy via instagram. Instagram/angelcandices

Recently, the bombshell was named as the most influential model on instagram and reportedly earns up to $90k (AUD) per post!

