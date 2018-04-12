Keith Urban 'walks out' on Nicole Kidman

Say it ain't so, but it appears Australia's golden couple may well and truly be on the rocks with reports emerging Keith Urban has "walked out" on his wife Nicole Kidman.

In the wake of recent claims the pair entered a five-day intensive marriage counselling, it seems their attempt to rekindle the flame in their marriage hasn't been successful, according to OK!.

After a series of arguments, Keith, 50, has reportedly left their family home - which he shares with Nicole and their two daughters, Sunday and Faith - and taken solace staying "at a five-star hotel in LA".

And it seems the country singer intends to stay away until the end of the month as he gears up to perform at a music festival.

"He's planning to hide out in Palm Springs next, before performing at the Stagecoach country music festival in the California desert at the end of April, and after that he'll move back to his LA hotel suite," an insider has told the magazine.

"He and Nicole are basically two passing ships," the source added.

Be has reached out to Nicole and Keith's reps for comment.

Earlier this week reports emerged Nic has arranged to meet with divorce lawyers.

The "top secret" meeting comes after sources admitted, constant fights, trust issues and clashing schedules have been taking a toll on the couple's relationship, according to Woman's Day.

Let's pray to the relationship lords this isn't true.

This can't be the end of Nicole and Keith's brilliant PDA-filled red carpet appearances.

