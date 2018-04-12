News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Jesinta Franklin praises Gary and Amie Rohan after newborn's death
Jesinta Franklin lends support to Gary and Amie Rohan after newborn's death

Keith Urban 'walks out' on Nicole Kidman

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

Say it ain't so, but it appears Australia's golden couple may well and truly be on the rocks with reports emerging Keith Urban has "walked out" on his wife Nicole Kidman.

Fans DRAG Taylor Swift's Acoustic Cover of Earth, Wind & Fire's "September"
2:15

Fans DRAG Taylor Swift's Acoustic Cover of Earth, Wind & Fire's "September"
The CW Debuts FINAL Originals Season Poster & Cast Is ROOTING For Klaroline?
1:34

The CW Debuts FINAL Originals Season Poster & Cast Is ROOTING For Klaroline?
Artist Paints Glow-in-the-Dark Space Scene on Snowboard
6:02

Artist Paints Glow-in-the-Dark Space Scene on Snowboard
Baby Falls Down and Pulls Tablecloth
0:16

Baby Falls Down and Pulls Tablecloth
Girl Pranks Little Sister with Giant Teddy Bear
0:12

Girl Pranks Little Sister with Giant Teddy Bear
Cardi B SHADES Nicki Minaj After Being Accused of Waiting to Drop New Album
1:55

Cardi B SHADES Nicki Minaj After Being Accused of Waiting to Drop New Album
British joker goes for a "sunbathe" during snow storm
0:56

British joker goes for a "sunbathe" during snow storm
Khloe Kardashian TEASES Baby Gender Reveal on 'KUWTK'
1:32

Khloe Kardashian TEASES Baby Gender Reveal on 'KUWTK'
Sex, Lies, and Videotape (1989)
1:28

Sex, Lies, and Videotape (1989)
Irish Dog Loves the 'Beast From the East'
0:56

Irish Dog Loves the 'Beast From the East'
Glasgow man finds quickest way to beat the snow
0:48

Glasgow man finds quickest way to beat the snow
Sunrise at Channel Islands airport shut down by snow
0:50

Sunrise at Channel Islands airport shut down by snow
 

In the wake of recent claims the pair entered a five-day intensive marriage counselling, it seems their attempt to rekindle the flame in their marriage hasn't been successful, according to OK!.

After a series of arguments, Keith, 50, has reportedly left their family home - which he shares with Nicole and their two daughters, Sunday and Faith - and taken solace staying "at a five-star hotel in LA".

Keith Urban Nicole Kidman SAG Awards

Keith Urban has reportedly "walked out" on wife Nicole Kidman. The pair are pictured here together in January at the SAG Awards. Source: Getty

And it seems the country singer intends to stay away until the end of the month as he gears up to perform at a music festival.

"He's planning to hide out in Palm Springs next, before performing at the Stagecoach country music festival in the California desert at the end of April, and after that he'll move back to his LA hotel suite," an insider has told the magazine.

"He and Nicole are basically two passing ships," the source added.

Nicole and Keith are "basically two passing ships" now, according to a source who told OK! magazine. Source: Getty

Be has reached out to Nicole and Keith's reps for comment.

Earlier this week reports emerged Nic has arranged to meet with divorce lawyers.

The "top secret" meeting comes after sources admitted, constant fights, trust issues and clashing schedules have been taking a toll on the couple's relationship, according to Woman's Day.

Nicole Kidman Keith Urban Emmys 2017

We don't want Nicole and Keith's PDA-filled red carpet appearances - just like this one at last year's Emmys - to come to an end. Source: Getty

Let's pray to the relationship lords this isn't true.

This can't be the end of Nicole and Keith's brilliant PDA-filled red carpet appearances.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top