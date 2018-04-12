News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Jesinta Franklin praises Gary and Amie Rohan after newborn's death
Jesinta Franklin lends support to Gary and Amie Rohan after newborn's death

This is why Nina contacted Daniel after Paradise

Rebekah Scanlan
Rebekah Scanlan
Yahoo7 Be /

Nina Rolleston recently revealed she's kept in touch with Bachelor in Paradise's resident womaniser Daniel Maguire after the show, despite the controversial comments he made towards her.

Riverbanks Zoo in North Carolina Welcomes Three New Lion Cubs
1:05

Riverbanks Zoo in North Carolina Welcomes Three New Lion Cubs
Artist Paints Glow-in-the-Dark Space Scene on Snowboard
6:02

Artist Paints Glow-in-the-Dark Space Scene on Snowboard
Thousands of dead starfish wash up on UK beach
1:03

Thousands of dead starfish wash up on UK beach
Tiffany Haddish Stalks Meryl Streep On Oscars Red Carpet | 2018 Academy Awards
1:27

Tiffany Haddish Stalks Meryl Streep On Oscars Red Carpet | 2018 Academy Awards
5 Biggest Reveals/Moments From Camila Cabello's 'Made In Miami' Mini-Documentary
3:07

5 Biggest Reveals/Moments From Camila Cabello's 'Made In Miami' Mini-Documentary
Puppies Play with Robotic Dog
1:18

Puppies Play with Robotic Dog
Woman slips on ice trying to open back door
0:42

Woman slips on ice trying to open back door
Man Reunites With Cheetah After A Year Apart | BEAST BUDDIES
7:05

Man Reunites With Cheetah After A Year Apart | BEAST BUDDIES
Dr. Phil McGraw's sister-in-law dies 17 years after surviving a 'horrible' random acid attack
0:56

Dr. Phil McGraw's sister-in-law dies 17 years after surviving a 'horrible' random acid attack
Exclusive: The Bachelorette's Florence and Elora spill on Matty J and Laura's wedding
1:25

Exclusive: The Bachelorette's Florence and Elora spill on Matty J and Laura's wedding
Jasmine Goode Talks Getting Ready for BACHELOR IN PARADISE
2:55

Jasmine Goode Talks Getting Ready for BACHELOR IN PARADISE
Batman stops shoplifter stealing 'Lego Batman Movie'
0:33

Batman stops shoplifter stealing 'Lego Batman Movie'
 

The Canadian intruder was labelled "slimy and chauvinistic" by his co-star Laurina Fleure, but now Be can exclusively reveal exactlywhy Nina and Dan are still surprisingly close.

Explaining that watching him say, "I want to take that white dress off you" on TV was really "difficult", Nina says she decided to confront him about his "disgusting" behaviour.

why Nina contacted Dan after Bachelor in Paradise ended

Nina has opened up about why she contacted "sleazy" Daniel. Source: Ten

"We've had some pretty heated discussions about his inappropriate comments and how those comments actually affect people," Nina told Be, confessing to sending the fitness fanatic "copious amounts of abusive messages" as she watched his behaviour unfold.

Despite coming across as total sleezeball, Nina said he was mortified when he realised how much he'd hurt her.

During their date viewers were shown a moment when Daniel looked down Nina's top. Source: Ten

"He was genuinely quite concerned about how upset I was about what he said to me and other women on the show," she went on, describing that was how they formed a "friendship".

"I really made him see it from how we see it and how disgusting it feels to be compared to a puppet," she said, of their honest chat about how "difficult it was to watch".

why Nina contacted Dan after Bachelor in Paradise ended

The reality star was "shattered" when Eden unexpectedly sent her home. Source: Ten

Crude comment aside, Nina insists her time with Daniel was great and they had a lot in common.

"I was genuinely really disappointed that my date with Daniel was made to look like a big creep session of him ogling over my breasts," she said. "In actual fact that was probably 30 seconds of the date, of nine hours that we'd spent together of real conversation, bonding and connection."

When Be approached Daniel, he confirmed they were still "speaking".

She described her date with Dan as great and said he's "genuinely concerned" he'd upset Nina over his remarks. Source: Ten

The 30-year-old is still on the lookout for love after brutally being dumped by Eden Schwencke last night when he gave his rose to intruder, Elora Murger.

"It was heartbreaking," she said of his decision. "I was completely shattered that I felt these feelings for this person, there was a genuine connection and real emotions coming into play, so all of a sudden to have that taken away from you so quickly, yeah it was heartbreaking."

While Nina is looking forward to her new chapter, the drama continues over on Channel Ten on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top