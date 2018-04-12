This is why Nina contacted Daniel after Paradise

Nina Rolleston recently revealed she's kept in touch with Bachelor in Paradise's resident womaniser Daniel Maguire after the show, despite the controversial comments he made towards her.

The Canadian intruder was labelled "slimy and chauvinistic" by his co-star Laurina Fleure, but now Be can exclusively reveal exactlywhy Nina and Dan are still surprisingly close.

Explaining that watching him say, "I want to take that white dress off you" on TV was really "difficult", Nina says she decided to confront him about his "disgusting" behaviour.

"We've had some pretty heated discussions about his inappropriate comments and how those comments actually affect people," Nina told Be, confessing to sending the fitness fanatic "copious amounts of abusive messages" as she watched his behaviour unfold.

Despite coming across as total sleezeball, Nina said he was mortified when he realised how much he'd hurt her.

"He was genuinely quite concerned about how upset I was about what he said to me and other women on the show," she went on, describing that was how they formed a "friendship".

"I really made him see it from how we see it and how disgusting it feels to be compared to a puppet," she said, of their honest chat about how "difficult it was to watch".

Crude comment aside, Nina insists her time with Daniel was great and they had a lot in common.

"I was genuinely really disappointed that my date with Daniel was made to look like a big creep session of him ogling over my breasts," she said. "In actual fact that was probably 30 seconds of the date, of nine hours that we'd spent together of real conversation, bonding and connection."

When Be approached Daniel, he confirmed they were still "speaking".

The 30-year-old is still on the lookout for love after brutally being dumped by Eden Schwencke last night when he gave his rose to intruder, Elora Murger.

"It was heartbreaking," she said of his decision. "I was completely shattered that I felt these feelings for this person, there was a genuine connection and real emotions coming into play, so all of a sudden to have that taken away from you so quickly, yeah it was heartbreaking."

While Nina is looking forward to her new chapter, the drama continues over on Channel Ten on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

