Russell Crowe's old Nokia phone unveiled in car

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be

Russell Crowe's divorce auction took place over the weekend and the Triple M Grill Team spent a cool $34,160 on his car, a 2001 Mercedes-Benz S500 Saloon.

But it appears they also acquired another item of the actor's they weren't expecting, his old Nokia 5110. Oh the good ol' days of phones which only texted and called with the battery life lasting forever.

In a video posted to Facebook, host Emma Freedman discovers Rusty's old phone uncovering some text messages too.

Russell Crowe AACTAs

Russell Crowe's old his old Nokia 5110 was uncovered by The Grill Team. He is pictured here at the 2017 AACTA Awards. Source: Getty

"I've read a few of them (the messages) - I'm a bit confused," Emma says to the camera.

She then proceeds to read one of the alleged messages out.

Emma Friedman Russell Crowe phone

In a video posted to Facebook, host Emma Freedman discovers Rusty's old phone uncovering some text messages too. Source: Facebook / The Grill Team

"I'm going to s...," she says with the rest of the message beeped out. Perhaps it was too cheeky to be aired out to the world?

The texts are apparently "very interesting", according to a Triple M representative.

"Russell hasn't deleted some of the private text message on his old mobile, some of which are very 'interesting'," a spokesperson for the radio station told the Daily Mail Australia.

We wonder if the full message will ever be revealed.

Russell Crowe and Danielle Spencer

Russell Crowe split from his wife Danielle in 2012 and has secured closure of their life together. Source: Getty

There could be a whole different side to Russell we don't know about.

The 54-year-old made an easy $3.7M after his hugely successful 'Art of Divorce' auction following his separation from his wife Danielle Spencer six years ago.

