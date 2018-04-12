News

Gogglebox's Di was a heartbreaker back in the day

Alicia Vrajlal
Alicia Vrajlal
Yahoo7 Be /

One thing perhaps more exciting than the Gogglebox finale tonight, is the fact we've discovered Goggleboxer Di's modelling photos from back in the day.

Let us tell you, good old Di was an absolute heartbreaker during her youth.

This old snap proves just that.

gogglebox mick di

One thing perhaps more exciting than the Gogglebox finale tonight, is the fact that we've discovered Goggleboxer Di's modelling photos from back in the day. Source: Channel Ten

gogglebox di model

Yes, that is Di! Source: Facebook/Gogglebox

The former model is now 71, and an absolute fan favourite on Channel Ten's Gogglebox.

She and husband Mick are known for their hilariously entertaining commentary as they view some of the most intriguing television shows.

According to her official bio, Di loves red wine and twisties when she settles down on the couch for a TV marathon.

We have taken note, and will be grabbing the snacks and champers for tonight's epic finale.

mick di gogglebox

She and husband Mick are known for their hilariously entertaining commentary as they view some of the most intriguing television shows. Source: Channel Ten

