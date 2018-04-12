All the signs Tristan Thompson would cheat on Khloé Kardashian

News

The couple look constantly loved-up and revealed the happy news last year they were expecting their first child together.

But then, BAM footage surfaced of Tristan allegedly cheating on our dear KoKo and our hearts are just breaking for her.

Khloe Kardashian Baby bump Tristan Thompson

A body language expert weighed in on the situation between Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, claiming tension has been brewing in their relationship for quite a while. Source: Instagram / khloekardashian

A body language expert has now weighed in on the situation claiming tension has been brewing in their relationship for quite a while.

"She's usually the aggressor in the relationship, and he probably had enough of it," Dr. Lillian Glass tells Elite Daily.

Dr. Glass claims you can see the "tension" in their relationship from Khloé's endless Instagram photos of herself and Tristan.

Khloe Kardashian baby bump announcement

Dr. Glass refers to their pregnancy announcement photo as totally "contrived" and questions why there isn't a full body photo of them both. Source: Instagram / khloekardashian

"They're constantly posing, constantly out there," she tells the outlet. "This is foreign to him and difficult to him - you can see the tension in his body language."

Dr. Glass refers to their pregnancy announcement photo as totally "contrived" and questions why there isn't a full body photo of them both.

As for Tristan's alleged cheating, Dr. Glass claims it's "his opportunity to kind of get out - it's been a long time coming".

In a number of pictures, the body language expert claims the photos are "posed", "contrived" and there's lack of intimacy in some photos such this one below where they are locking lips.

Khloe Kardashian kissing Tristan

Apparently there's a lack of intimacy in this photo between Tristan and Khloe. Source: Instagram / khloekardashian

In another snap where the pair are kissing, Khloe is apparently "manipulating" Tristan's hand indicating "she probably manipulates everything in this relationship".

In this snap Khloe is apparently "manipulating" Tristan's hand indicating "she probably manipulates everything in this relationship". Source: Instagram / khloekardashian

Khloé is due to give birth any day now to her first child, a baby girl, with boyfriend Tristan, but footage has recently emerged of the NBA star kissing another woman.

TMZ obtained surveillance footage of the 27-year-old basketballer getting up close and personal with two women, which is claimed to have been filmed back on October 7, when Khloe would've already been quite a few weeks into her pregnancy.

tristan thompson cheating khloe

While Khloe Kardashian prepares to welcome her first child, footage of her baby daddy Tristan Thompson cheating on her has emerged. Source: TMZ

In the clip, Tristan appears to kiss one of the women while sitting on a couch, before another woman also gets in close contact with him.

Just remember we all love you, Khloé.

