All the signs Tristan Thompson would cheat on Khloé Kardashian

It's safe to say Khloé Kardashian's love life has been anything but smooth-sailing, but after meeting Tristan Thompson we were all hopeful she'd finally found her knight in shining armour.

The couple look constantly loved-up and revealed the happy news last year they were expecting their first child together.

But then, BAM footage surfaced of Tristan allegedly cheating on our dear KoKo and our hearts are just breaking for her.

A body language expert has now weighed in on the situation claiming tension has been brewing in their relationship for quite a while.

"She's usually the aggressor in the relationship, and he probably had enough of it," Dr. Lillian Glass tells Elite Daily.

Dr. Glass claims you can see the "tension" in their relationship from Khloé's endless Instagram photos of herself and Tristan.

"They're constantly posing, constantly out there," she tells the outlet. "This is foreign to him and difficult to him - you can see the tension in his body language."

Dr. Glass refers to their pregnancy announcement photo as totally "contrived" and questions why there isn't a full body photo of them both.

As for Tristan's alleged cheating, Dr. Glass claims it's "his opportunity to kind of get out - it's been a long time coming".

In a number of pictures, the body language expert claims the photos are "posed", "contrived" and there's lack of intimacy in some photos such this one below where they are locking lips.

In another snap where the pair are kissing, Khloe is apparently "manipulating" Tristan's hand indicating "she probably manipulates everything in this relationship".

Khloé is due to give birth any day now to her first child, a baby girl, with boyfriend Tristan, but footage has recently emerged of the NBA star kissing another woman.

TMZ obtained surveillance footage of the 27-year-old basketballer getting up close and personal with two women, which is claimed to have been filmed back on October 7, when Khloe would've already been quite a few weeks into her pregnancy.

In the clip, Tristan appears to kiss one of the women while sitting on a couch, before another woman also gets in close contact with him.

Just remember we all love you, Khloé.

