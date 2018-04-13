Khloe Kardashian welcomes daughter with 'cheating' Tristan

Khloe Kardashian has given birth to her first child just days after footage emerged of her partner Tristan Thompson appearing to 'cheat' with multiple women.

According to TMZ, the 33-year-old has gave birth to her a daughter, early on Thursday morning in a hospital in Cleveland.

Momager Kris Jenner along with sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian were with her for the birth as was boyfriend Tristan Thompson too.

Reports say Khloe was still "welcoming" to Thompson into the delivery room, despite being “devastated” by the recent drama surrounding her 27-year-old partner.

Kris Jenner has confirmed the news by sharing a video of Kendall Jenner, repeatedly saying the word girl.

"#BLESSED," she captioned the video, in true Kris style.

“When three of your sisters give birth in under a year," it continued. "Congratulations to @KhloeKardashian on welcoming another girl to the KarJenner clan."

Earlier it had been reported that the stress from the scandal had sent her into an early labour, though this has not been confirmed.

TMZ obtained surveillance footage of the 27-year-old basketballer getting up close and personal with two women on Wednesday, which is claimed to have been filmed back on October 7, when Khloe was already quite a few months into her pregnancy.

In the clip, Tristan appears to kiss one of the women while sitting on a couch, before another woman also gets in close contact with him.

Understandably, fans aren't happy with the situation and are said to have booed the Cleveland Cavaliers player during a game the night before the birth, according to the Daily Mail.

