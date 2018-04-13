News

Jesinta Franklin praises Gary and Amie Rohan after newborn's death
Khloe Kardashian welcomes daughter with 'cheating' Tristan

Rebekah Scanlan
Rebekah Scanlan
Yahoo7 Be /

Khloe Kardashian has given birth to her first child just days after footage emerged of her partner Tristan Thompson appearing to 'cheat' with multiple women.

According to TMZ, the 33-year-old has gave birth to her a daughter, early on Thursday morning in a hospital in Cleveland.

Momager Kris Jenner along with sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian were with her for the birth as was boyfriend Tristan Thompson too.

khloe kardashian tristan thompson baby

Khloe Kardashian and TristanThompson have reportedly welcomed their first baby together just days after footage emerged of him appearing to 'cheat' with multiple women. Source: Getty

Reports say Khloe was still "welcoming" to Thompson into the delivery room, despite being “devastated” by the recent drama surrounding her 27-year-old partner.

Kris Jenner has confirmed the news by sharing a video of Kendall Jenner, repeatedly saying the word girl.
tristan thompson cheating khloe

While Khloe Kardashian prepares to welcome her first child, footage of her baby daddy Tristan Thompson cheating on her has emerged. Source: TMZ

"#BLESSED," she captioned the video, in true Kris style.

“When three of your sisters give birth in under a year," it continued. "Congratulations to @KhloeKardashian on welcoming another girl to the KarJenner clan."

Khloe Kardashian Tristan Thompson baby bump

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian had been excitedly sharing her pregnancy journey before the scandal broke. Source: Instagram/KhloeKardashian

Earlier it had been reported that the stress from the scandal had sent her into an early labour, though this has not been confirmed.

TMZ obtained surveillance footage of the 27-year-old basketballer getting up close and personal with two women on Wednesday, which is claimed to have been filmed back on October 7, when Khloe was already quite a few months into her pregnancy.

In the clip, Tristan appears to kiss one of the women while sitting on a couch, before another woman also gets in close contact with him.

Khloe Kardashian is in labour

Before the scandal broke, Khloe Kardashian had shared this snap, telling her unborn baby she was "ready" for her arrival. Source: Instagram/KhloeKardashian

Understandably, fans aren't happy with the situation and are said to have booed the Cleveland Cavaliers player during a game the night before the birth, according to the Daily Mail.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

