Yellow Wiggle pulls out of tour due to chronic health battle

Rebekah Scanlan
Rebekah Scanlan
Yahoo7 Be /

Emma Watkins from The Wiggles has announced she's pulling out of the group's current tour because of her battle with endometriosis.

The 28-year-old — who is the yellow Wiggle in the children's entertainment group — revealed she needs surgery to treat the chronic illness as she has been suffering with a "lot of pain" the last few years.

“I have been in a lot of pain for the past couple of years,” she told The Daily Telegraph, admitting the decision to have treatment had been "difficult".

Emma Watkins yellow wiggle surgery

Yellow Wiggle will be replaced by an understudy. Source: AAP

Emma Watkins yellow wiggle surgery

"I have been in a lot of pain or the past couple of years," she told the Daily Telegraph.

Endometriosis is a condition that affects the lining of the uterus, causing it to grow outside the womb and trigger painful complications as well as infertility.

Emma, who is married to fellow Wiggle Lachy Gillespie, said they would love to have kids, but “my doctor has advised I need 12 months to recover from this surgery”.

Australian radio presenter Mel Greig also has the debilitating condition and recently shared a powerful image of how it affects her physically with her followers on Instagram.

Mel Greig shocking photo of endometriosis

Australian radio presenter Mel Greig also has the debilitating condition and recently shared a powerful image of how it affects her physically with her followers on Instagram. Source: Instagram/MelGreig

