'Vagina trousers' break the internet

Janelle Monáe is no stranger to making a statement, whether that be through her music or her fashion.

And the singer has done just that once again, wearing 'vagina trousers' in her new music video for song, Pynk.

As expected, the internet has gone into meltdown over her unusual attire for the video clip.

Praising the star for her focus on female empowerment and sexuality, one fan tweeted: "janelle monae is single handedly making 2018 bearable (sic)".

"VAGINA PAAAAANTS. And yes we must protect them at all costs," another wrote, absolutely approving of the outfits.

Some fans are speculating this is Janelle's way of 'coming out', as her rumoured girlfriend Tessa Thompson also appears in the video.

janelle monae is single handedly making 2018 bearable pic.twitter.com/PAGnTekckF — Tania Sawicki Mead (@whiskymead) April 12, 2018

VAGINA PAAAAANTS. And yes we must protect them at all costs — Emily Strugs to Func (@emkristen) April 12, 2018

I never thought I needed vagina pants but look at me after watching the first 43 seconds of Janelle Monae's video ahhhh — The Little Mergay™🌈🐚 (@be_a_dyosa) April 12, 2018

Janelle Monáe is wearing vagina trousers in her new music vid and that's all I can think about — kimberley 🌻 (@kimxwatkins) April 12, 2018

can't get over how wonderful it is that janelle monáe is out here making music about her girlfriend but also both her n tessa thompson are making sure to clarify that not all women have vaginas whenever any article tries to limit their scope. i luv it — baby spice (@bigspicymen) April 12, 2018

Don't get me wrong, Janelle Monae is amazing, the video is amazing, vaginas are amazing. I just think we can be critical here too. — Lindsey (@CraftyLindsey) April 12, 2018

"Can't get over how wonderful it is that janelle monáe is out here making music about her girlfriend but also both her n tessa thompson are making sure to clarify that not all women have vaginas whenever any article tries to limit their scope. i luv it (sic)," a follower tweeted.

Others were a bit more critical.

"Don't get me wrong, Janelle Monae is amazing, the video is amazing, vaginas are amazing. I just think we can be critical here too," wrote a Twitter user.

So what is the rationale behind Janelle's creative new clip? Well....

"PYNK is a brash celebration of creation. self love. sexuality. and pussy power!" reads the Youtube description for the video clip.

"PYNK is the color that unites us all, for pink is the color found in the deepest and darkest nooks and crannies of humans everywhere...PYNK is where the future is born...."

Preach!

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram