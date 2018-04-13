Bethenny Frankel's wedding gift to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

News

Emma Shepherd
Emma Shepherd
Yahoo7 Be /

Bethenny Frankel is one of the most vivacious and charismatic personalities on The Real Housewives of New York.

And with the royal wedding just around the corner, the bubbly 47-year-old reveals what she'd give Meghan and Prince Harry for a wedding gift if she was invited to the biggest nuptials of the year.

Speaking to Be, the real housewife and entrepreneur, who is in Australia to promote the new season of the reality show on both Foxtel and Hayu said it would be her own book about romance, called I Suck At Relationships.

Bethenny Frankel in Australia for Hayu and Foxtel

Bethenny Frankel shares what wedding gift she'd give Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Source: Foxtel and Hayu

"I wrote a book called I Suck At Relationships," she said. "So you don’t have to [suck] Harry and Meghan, I wrote the book for the royal couple."

"Yes, we should definitely send them a copy for their wedding gift," she continued.

And surprisingly it seems there's no bad blood between Meghan and Bethenny after the reality star confirmed she had previously dated Meghan Markle's ex-husband Trevor Engelson.

Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle during an official photocall to announce their engagement at The Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace on November 27, 2017 in London, England. Source: Getty

“I met this guy as a romantic interest," she confessed. "His name is Trevor, I met him in Chicago and we were supposed to go out," she told the Kyle & Jackie O Show on Monday.


After exchanging a bunch of texts she revealed he told her he had previously dated and married Suits star Meghan Markle, however they called it quits and divorced in 2013.

"Holy s**t, your ex is going to be a princess! Is that crazy?" she said to him.

However the Skinnygirl creator later admitted that when the pair broke up, they then developed a working relationship.

Bethenny Frankel in Australia for Hayu and Foxtel release of The Real Housewives of New York

Bethenny kaughed when asked what marriage advice she'd give the royal couple. Source: Hayu and Foxtel

“He pitched me a TV show idea to produce together about a bunch of businesswomen, which I think we are going to do,” she said.

Bethenny later joked she wasn't equipped to giving the royal couple marriage advice, telling Be, "Me, give marriage advice?".

"I mean I make Princess and Prince Charles look like the greatest lasting relationship of all time."

To keep up to date with all of Bethenny's exciting adventures and work ventures, you can catch new episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City on both Foxtel & Hayu.

