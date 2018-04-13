Hollywood Medium Tyler Henry warned Khloe about Tristan

News

Jesinta Franklin praises Gary and Amie Rohan after newborn's death
Jesinta Franklin lends support to Gary and Amie Rohan after newborn's death

Now it seems Hollywood medium Tyler Henry from television series Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry may have warned Khloe back in June that there were red flags when it came to her romance with the basketballer.

When Khloe, who had already begun dating Tristan at the time, asked the medium what her thought of her love life, Tyler said, "I would say for the current situation, so long as we can make sure distance does not end up being an issue, we're fine".

Tyler Henry Khloe Kardashian

Tyler Henry warns Khloe to steer clear of a man with name starting with M. Source: E!

Khloe Kardashian Tyler Henry cheating allegations

Khloe Kardashian was warned about cheating taking place back in June of 2017. Source: E!

"I see a lot of travel for this individual, like, to an excessive extent that I'm kind of almost like, oh, I don't know if that would even be reasonable for that much, so just remember that I'm saying that because there will be some opportunities," he continued.


At the time of the psychic reading, Khloe was not yet pregnant but was in a committed relationship with the 27-year-old NBA star.

Before dating Tristan, Khloe dated American-Moroccan hip-hop artist French Montana.

French Montana wishes ex Khloe Kardashian well

French Montana attends French Montana's boohooMAN Party at Poppy on April 11, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Source: Getty

French recently sent his condolences to his ex after the cheating video surfaced.

"Lemme tell you something man," he told TMZ on Thursday while leaving Poppy nightclub in LA, "I just want everyone to be happy."

