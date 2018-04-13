Hollywood Medium Tyler Henry warned Khloe about Tristan

Khloe Kardashian's fiancé Tristan Thompson's cheating allegations have sent the internet into a frenzy and shocked fans all over the world.

Now it seems Hollywood medium Tyler Henry from television series Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry may have warned Khloe back in June that there were red flags when it came to her romance with the basketballer.

When Khloe, who had already begun dating Tristan at the time, asked the medium what her thought of her love life, Tyler said, "I would say for the current situation, so long as we can make sure distance does not end up being an issue, we're fine".

"I see a lot of travel for this individual, like, to an excessive extent that I'm kind of almost like, oh, I don't know if that would even be reasonable for that much, so just remember that I'm saying that because there will be some opportunities," he continued.

At the time of the psychic reading, Khloe was not yet pregnant but was in a committed relationship with the 27-year-old NBA star.

Before dating Tristan, Khloe dated American-Moroccan hip-hop artist French Montana.

French recently sent his condolences to his ex after the cheating video surfaced.

"Lemme tell you something man," he told TMZ on Thursday while leaving Poppy nightclub in LA, "I just want everyone to be happy."

