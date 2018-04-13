Meghan Markle's FIERCE past career choice

Meghan Markle is about to become a fancy Princess, so this footage of her as a fierce soldier-cum-cage fighter is nothing like you would expect.

The 36-year-old once played a cage-fighting soldier in the 2009 remake of Knight Rider.

Meghan played Annie Ortiz in the episode entitled Fight Knight, who was determined to find the truth about her Drill Sergeant's death.

The part, unlike her role as Rachel Zane in Suits, didn't propel her into stardom, however, gave her the necessary acting resume for her biggest success.

Before we all knew her as Mike's lover, Meghan was in a number of other shows like 90210, Without a Trace and CSI Miami, and films;Horrible Bosses, Remember Me and A Lot Like Love.

In November 2017, the gorgeous brunette gave up acting following her engagement to Prince Harry.

"I just see it as a change… It's a new chapter, right? And also keep in mind I've been working on my show for seven years," she said in her engagement interview.

"So we were very, very fortunate to be able to have that sort of longevity on a series, and for me once we hit the 100 episode marker I thought, you know what, I have - I have ticked this box and I feel really proud of the work I have done there and now it's time to, as you said work - work as a team with - with you.

"I think what's been really exciting as we talk about the transition of this out of my career, but into the role, is that, as you said, the causes that have been very important to me I can focus even more energy on, because very early out of the gate I think you realise once you have access or a voice that people are going to listen to, with that comes a lot of responsibility which I take seriously."

Prince Harry and Meghan will marry on May 19 at St George’s Chapel.

