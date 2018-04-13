Celebs are abandoning Facebook amidst privacy scandal

News

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be

People have not been happy following the Facebook privacy scandal and it's not just normal folk who are up in arms about it, celebrities are fuming too.

Rightly so because ideally most celebrities would like to keep their private lives private, right? Apart from the Kardashians.

If you've been living under a rock and don't understand why #DeleteFacebook has been gaining momentum, it's because millions of Facebook users' details were leaked without their knowing to political data company, Cambridge Analytica.

Cher

Cher is just one of the many celebrities who have chosen to delete Facebook. Source: Getty

Cher, Jim Carrey and Will Ferrell are just are few of the big names who have said "bye, bye" to Facebook.

Last month, pop icon Cher announced she was leaving Facebook on her Twitter account, admitting there are things in life "more important" than money.



Jim Carrey dumped Facebook back in February due to the social media site profiting from "Russian interference in our elections".

Jim Carrey

Jim Carrey dumped Facebook back in February due to the social media site profiting from "Russian interference in our elections". Source: Getty

"I encourage all other investors who care about our future to do the same. #unfriendfacebook," he tweeted.



Back in March, Will Ferrell announced he was deleting his Facebook in response to the information leak.

Will Ferrell

Back in March, Will Ferrell announced he was deleting his Facebook in response to the information leak. Source: Getty

The actor posted that he was “very disturbed to hear about Cambridge Analytica’s misuse of millions of Facebook users’ information in order to undermine our democracy and infringe on our citizens’ privacy".

Rosie O'Donnell, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and Elon Musk have also ditched Facebook.

See ya, Mr Zuckerberg. Source: Getty

See ya, Zuckerberg.

