Internet goes crazy for 'world's hottest weather girl'

Meghan Markle FIERCE past career choice
Meghan Markle's FIERCE past career choice
Alicia Vrajlal
Alicia Vrajlal
Yahoo7 Be /

A stunning weather presenter has sent the internet into a spin, raising temperatures while she's at it.

Meet Lluvia Carrillo, the 23-year-old TV star in Mexico, who's been dubbed the 'world's hottest weather girl'.

One look at her Instagram account, with a following of more than 188,000, proves just why she's landed the title.

Lluvia Carrillo

A stunning weather presenter has sent the internet into a spin, raising temperatures while she's at it. Source: Youtube

Lluvia regularly shares sizzling snaps of herself in bikinis and revealing outfits, and while most of the comments are in Spanish, there are plenty of compliments flowing in regardless.

"So beautiful girl," and "Wooooow" are some of the good ones. Nice one guys, keeping it short and sweet and to the point.

Meanwhile when it comes to her segments on screen, she manages to heat things up too.

lluvia carrillor bikini

One look at her Instagram account, with a following of more than 188,000, proves just why she's landed the title. Source: Instagram/lluvia_carrillor

Her usual go-to items in the wardrobe are a revealing top and fitted jeans.

Well, one thing's for sure, according to our forecast it's going to be raining men whenever Lluvia's around.

lluvia carrillor weather

Lluvia regularly shares sizzling snaps of herself in bikinis and revealing outfits, and while most of the comments are in Spanish, there are plenty of compliments flowing in regardless. Source: Instagram/lluvia_carrillor

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

