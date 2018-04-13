Zoe Marshall reveals split with husband Benji

Zoe and Benji Marshall are the epitome of #couplegoals on Instagram. A gorgeous new baby boy, fancy holidays, luxurious items and red carpet events.

While it looks like the couple are constantly in a state of wedded bliss - Zoe is here to tell you it hasn't always been easy.

The 33-year-old media personality spoke about her relationship with her rugby league star husband on her brand new radio show, Celeb HQ on KIISFM.

Zoe revealed to her co-host John "JC" Caldwell and anchor, Mitch Churi, that she and Benji had broken up four times in the course of their relationship.

"Like serious breaks...one of them was for four months," she told them.

"So, you fully broke up and you were both playing hide the sausage with other people?" Mitch asked.

"Yeah!" Zoe admitted, to which JC said: "Wow! I hope he (Benji Marshall) knows this!"

"Oh, me too!" Zoe then responded and then said, "Imagine he's (Benji Marshall) like... we've never broken up before!"

According to the brunette, the couple do have a pre-nup agreement set in place and sleep in separate rooms, however, it has nothing to do with their break-ups.

In 2015, Zoe revealed it was because of Benji's snoring and even with a new baby, they still sleep in different beds.

In early March, the couple welcomed the arrival of their adorable baby boy, Benjamin Fox Marshall.

In an instagram post, the West Tigers Captain announced his arrival.

"So excited to share our baby boy Benjamin Fox Marshall with the world. We call him "Fox",' he wrote. "I am so proud of you Zoe for your courage and strength throughout the pregnancy and the birth and Fox is so lucky to have an amazing and caring woman as his mother."

We're glad they've been able to work everything out and that they're blissfully happy with their new addition.

