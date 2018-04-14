Will Ferrell rushed to hospital after car crash

Will Ferrell was rushed to hospital after being involved in a car crash while he was travelling back from San Diego to Los Angeles on Thursday night.

The actor was travelling with three other passengers in a SUV which overturned after the car was struck by another vehicle on the freeway in Orange County, California, CNN reports.

The 50-year-old and other passengers were taken to Orange County hospital.

Ferrell and one other passenger came out of the wreckage "unhurt" and have now been released from hospital, according to statement from the actor's representatives.

The other passengers identified as Ferrell's driver Mark Thompson and a woman Carolina Barlow remain in hospital, but are in a stable condition.

According to the statement released to CNN, the Anchorman star is "staying close by as his friends are being treated".

He is also "grateful for all the well wishes he and his friends are receiving."

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram