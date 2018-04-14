MasterChef winner Julie Goodwin arrested for drink driving

MasterChef winner Julie Goodwin has been charged with mid-range drink driving after failing a breath test conducted by police in North Gosford on Thursday night.

The 47-year-old allegedly tried to flee the police check, The Daily Telegraph reports.

“Police will allege a Mini Cooper sedan approached the RBT site before conducting a U-turn and driving away," Chief Inspector Nigel Webber said in a statement to the publication.

Goodwin's blood alcohol level was reportedly recorded at 0.107, which is more than double the legal limit.

Taking to her official Facebook page, Goodwin issued a heartfelt statement stating she was full of "shame and regret."

"Last night while driving home from a celebratory function I had catered, I was stopped by Police and subjected to a random breath test which I failed," she said on Friday. "I have subsequently been charged with mid-range drink driving.

"Needless to say I accept full responsibility for this error in judgment, which I believe is completely out of character for me."

Goodwin, who won MasterChef Australia back in 2009, thanked "everyone who has supported" her over the years and apologised for letting people down.

"I am devastated that I have acted in a way so contrary to what I believe, to how I usually conduct myself, and to what I have taught my children," she continued. "Many lessons will flow from this, and I will learn from each of them."

The celebrity chef is reportedly set to attend a hearing at Gosford Local Court on May 25.

