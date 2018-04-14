News

Meghan Markle movie set for re-release is full of royal puns
MasterChef winner Julie Goodwin arrested for drink driving

Jesinta Franklin lends support to Gary and Amie Rohan after newborn's death

Alicia Vrajlal and Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

Following the tragic death of Sydney Swans player Gary Rohan and his wife Amie's newborn daughter on Thursday, Jesinta Franklin has offered her heartfelt condolences.

The couple welcomed twin daughters into the world on Wednesday night, Bella Rae and Willow Nevaeh, but Willow passed away due to a fatal defect.

Jesinta lent her support to the couple while chatting with Be at the Longines Queen Elizabeth Stakes Day in Sydney on Saturday.

Amie Gary Rohan twins picture

Gary and Amie Rohan welcomed twin daughters into the world on Wednesday night Bella Rae and Willow Nevaeh, but Willow passed away due to a fatal defect. Source: Instagram / amierohan_

"They both are the strongest individuals I've ever met," the model said.

The 26-year-old also said the pair had managed to "shed a positive light" on their situation.

Jesinta Franklin silver suit

Jesinta Franklin, here at the Longines Ballroom at the Royal Randwick Racecourse, parents for "shedding a positive light" on their situation. Source: Getty

Gary and Amie had been extremely open about their daughter's condition early on in the pregnancy.

"They're great parents and those two girls are very, very lucky," Jesinta added.

Baby Willow had been diagnosed with anencephaly - a condition where the skull, brain and scalp are underdeveloped - early on in Amie's pregnancy.

Willow passed away five hours after she was born due to the fatal defect.

Gary made a heartfelt post on Instagram following Willow's tragic death. Source: Instagram / garyrohan16

The AFL star took to Instagram yesterday to thank everyone for their well wishes and kind words.

"Amie, Bella and I soaked up every second we had with Willow, making as many lasting memories as we could all together," he captioned a sweet photo with Amie and their babies.

"It's those little moments we know we will never get back, and we will forever cherish the time we spent as our little family of four, before our darling Willow grew her little angel wings."

