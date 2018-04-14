News

Jesinta Franklin praises Gary and Amie Rohan after newborn's death
Jesinta Franklin lends support to Gary and Amie Rohan after newborn's death

Meghan Markle movie set for re-release is full of royal puns

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be

Since her engagement to Prince Harry was announced, Meghan Markle's stardom has catapulted beyond belief and it seems everyone wants a slice of the royal wedding pie.

Meghan definitely made herself a household name on Suits, but prior to that it appears the actress was a regularly starring in low-budget romantic comedies.

One such romcom, A Random Encounter, which was originally released in 2013 is now set for re-release in the United Kingdom just before the royal wedding. How convenient.

Meghan Markle movie Random Encounters

An old movie Meghan Markle starred in, A Random Encounter, was originally released in 2013 is now for re-release in the United Kingdom just before the royal wedding. How convenient.Source: Signature Media

Another strange thing, the movie is full of royal puns which don't really have anything to do with the storyline.

Oh, and the new trailer is very different to the original one. This one is much more Meghan-centric.

While Meghan stars in the movie she plays Mindy the best friend of Laura, but somehow in the new trailer it has been made to seem like she is the main character.

Oh, and the new trailer is very different to the original one. This one is much more Meghan-centric. Source: Signature Media

Laura, played by actress Abby Wathen, bumps into a guy named Kevin, played by Michael Rady, at a coffee shop and, of course, in typical romcom fashion it's "love at first sight".

The rest of the movie the pair are looking for each other and of course Mindy (Meghan) is there to help her best friend find the guy of her dreams.

But in the new trailer a series of royal references are made including "a right royal pain" and "finding prince charming".

Oh, and the logo of the movie includes a crown for some bizarre reason.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will marry on May 19. Source: Getty

The world just can't get enough of Meghan Markle.

We'll all be able to see her marry her real Prince Charming aka Prince Harry on May 19.

