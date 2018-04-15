Em Rata sparks pregnancy rumours with cryptic post

Emily Ratajkowski is known for sending her followers into a spin with her very revealing Instagram posts. But this time it's a very different post that has fans wondering if the model might be pregnant.

The 26-year-old took to social media this weekend to upload a photo of herself sitting in a fruit tree.

But it was her caption that sent her followers into overdrive.

"Bearing Fruit," she wrote alongside the photo, which shows her holding what appears to be a giant peach in front of her belly.

Add to that a cheeky orange emoji and fans were quick to speculate whether the cryptic message meant the star was in fact pregnant.

“Does that mean you are with child," one person commented on the image.

“If this is code for being pregnant, then congrats on starting the next chapter of your life," another added.

“Congratulations," was a sentiment also echoed by many.

It's not been confirmed whether or not the model is actually pregnant. If it turns out to be true, she would only be at the very early stages of pregnancy, as she shared a photo of herself drinking wine with her followers early last month.

It wouldn't be the first time the model has sneakily used social media to keep her followers in the loop.

In February she had got married to partner Sebastian Bear-McClard in a secret wedding ceremony, which she shared on her Instagram.

It's believed the pair started dating in December 2017 after being spotted together at a handful of New York Knicks games.

Em and Sebastian then reportedly tied the knot on February 23, 2018, in a City Hall ceremony in Manhattan, New York.

