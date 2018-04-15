Em Rata sparks pregnancy rumours with cryptic post

News

The 26-year-old took to social media this weekend to upload a photo of herself sitting in a fruit tree.

But it was her caption that sent her followers into overdrive.

"Bearing Fruit," she wrote alongside the photo, which shows her holding what appears to be a giant peach in front of her belly.

em rata pregnant

Em Rata has sent fans into a spin with this cryptic post. Photo: Instagram/emrata

Add to that a cheeky orange emoji and fans were quick to speculate whether the cryptic message meant the star was in fact pregnant.

“Does that mean you are with child," one person commented on the image.

em rata

Fans immediately thought she was announcing a pregnancy. Photo: Instagram/emrata

“If this is code for being pregnant, then congrats on starting the next chapter of your life," another added.

“Congratulations," was a sentiment also echoed by many.

It's not been confirmed whether or not the model is actually pregnant. If it turns out to be true, she would only be at the very early stages of pregnancy, as she shared a photo of herself drinking wine with her followers early last month.

emily ratajkowski

Em was pictured drinking wine in early March. Photo: Instagram/emrata

It wouldn't be the first time the model has sneakily used social media to keep her followers in the loop.

In February she had got married to partner Sebastian Bear-McClard in a secret wedding ceremony, which she shared on her Instagram.

emily rata wedding

Em and Sebastian secretly married in February. Photo: Instagram/emrata

It's believed the pair started dating in December 2017 after being spotted together at a handful of New York Knicks games.

Em and Sebastian then reportedly tied the knot on February 23, 2018, in a City Hall ceremony in Manhattan, New York.

