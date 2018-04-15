Guy Sebastian and Ricki-Lee Coulter wow at Commonwealth Games Closing Ceremony

It was a real Australian Idol reunion at the 2018 Commonwealth Games Closing Ceremony on Sunday night, as previous contestants of the talent show returned to the stage.

The likes of Guy Sebastian, Anthony Callea and Ricki-Lee Coulter sang their hearts out at Carrara Stadium to celebrate the end of the 11-day sporting event.

Taking to Instagram after hitting the stage, Ricki-Lee shared a backstage photo featuring herself and other performers of the night.

"So proud to sing All We Need Is Love at the Commonwealth Games Closing Ceremony - a song I wrote about celebrating love in all its forms and about accepting of our differences and coming together no matter who you are or where you are from, because we are always stronger when we stick together," she wrote.

"I'm even prouder that in my video for this song I featured a young gay couple - which was also brought to the world stage for this performance!"

The Australian singer went on to explain how grateful she was to perform alongside other successful names in the music biz.

"It was an incredible feeling to share the stage with so many amazing musicians and artists and to hear thousands of voices singing along with me!" she wrote.

"It was particularly special for me because I got to celebrate my home town on the world stage with so many people I love! @amysharkmusic is my homie - we went to high school together at Southport High & used to wag & go to maccas. @thekoiboys are my family & I grew up with them - and to have @guysebastian & @anthonycallea from my Idol family right there next to me was incredible!

"I also was able to say THANK YOU to our Everyday Heroes and party on stage with the police, firemen, ambos, doctors and lifeguards who kept the city safe during the Games!

"It's not often you get to party with the cops... HAHA!!! Massive thank you to the Commonwealth Games for having me play such a huge part in both the Opening & Closing Ceremonies in my home town - it was such a huge honour! I'm so proud to be a Gold Coast girl xxx"

