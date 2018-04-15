News

Girl power at Commonwealth Games Closing Ceremony

Alicia Vrajlal
Alicia Vrajlal
Yahoo7 Be /

Given the current climate, it could not be a more appropriate time to celebrate female talent with an all-women's performance at the 2018 Commonwealth Games Closing Ceremony on Sunday night.

The likes of Katie Noonan, Dami Im, Samantha Jade, Kate Ceberano and The Veronicas united on stage to perform Sisters Are Doing It For Themselves, as the 11-day sporting event came to a close.

Fans were quick to praise Katie Noonan, who not only performed, but acted as musical director for the whole extravaganza.

veronicas

Kia Peru and The Veronicas performed at the 2018 Commonwealth Games Closing Ceremony. Source: Getty

kate ceberano

Kate Ceberano also took to the stage. Source: Getty

"Big props to Katie Noonan for music directing this whole shebang, and putting killer women front and centre," radio presenter Zan Rowe tweeted.

"Props to Katie Noonan for assembling a fierce group of women to close out the #gc2018," read another tweet.







And what's more, moments later we saw the likes of Dami Im, Samantha Jade and Kate Ceberano enjoy solo spots on stage.

These sisters are really doing it for themselves!

samantha jade closing ceremony

Former X Factor winner Samantha Jade also performed at the event held on the Gold Coast. Source: Getty

dami im closing ceremony

Dami Im on the piano. Source: Getty

