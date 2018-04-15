Girl power at Commonwealth Games Closing Ceremony

Given the current climate, it could not be a more appropriate time to celebrate female talent with an all-women's performance at the 2018 Commonwealth Games Closing Ceremony on Sunday night.

The likes of Katie Noonan, Dami Im, Samantha Jade, Kate Ceberano and The Veronicas united on stage to perform Sisters Are Doing It For Themselves, as the 11-day sporting event came to a close.

Fans were quick to praise Katie Noonan, who not only performed, but acted as musical director for the whole extravaganza.

"Big props to Katie Noonan for music directing this whole shebang, and putting killer women front and centre," radio presenter Zan Rowe tweeted.

"Props to Katie Noonan for assembling a fierce group of women to close out the #gc2018," read another tweet.

And what's more, moments later we saw the likes of Dami Im, Samantha Jade and Kate Ceberano enjoy solo spots on stage.

These sisters are really doing it for themselves!

