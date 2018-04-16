Beyoncé handles double wardrobe malfunction like a pro

Her incredible performance has led to Coachella 2018 being adorably nicknamed #Beychella.

But Beyoncé's iconic headliner set at the Californian festival very nearly suffered a huge disaster, because her sequinned camouflage one-piece couldn't handle the pace.

Queen Bey was seen hoisting up her sparkly costume to avoid a major wardrobe malfunction whilst performing Soldier with Destiny's Child members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.

Naturally the Crazy in Love singer handled it like a total pro, singing and dancing to their classic songs one handed in order to protect her modest.

Our gal wasn't just struck with one wardrobe disaster though, as her sequinned thigh-high boots later both slipped down to her ankles.

The mum-of-three had a series of luxurious outfits designed by high-end fashion guru for Balmain, Olivier Rousting.

However many fans took to social media to suggest he should be "fired".

Watching Beyoncé’s clothes fall apart and knowing her stylist/costume designer is about to get fired — Britnie Blacksher. (@theeawesomebrit) April 15, 2018

Who ever made Beyoncé outfit getting fired after this preformance lol — Cam🦋 (@cameryyy) April 15, 2018

Boot maker and left boob holder so fired. #beyonce #Beycheclla — Sharron Matthews (@SharronMatthews) April 15, 2018

Sacking her stylist might be a little dramatic, which is why our fave suggestion is that the outfits just couldn't handle their owner.

I feel so bad for the costume designer...them boots and this final bodysuits can’t sustain Beyonce. pic.twitter.com/a5LK6hpm6b — Dila Deyanira (@DilaDeyanira) April 15, 2018

Epic wardrobe disaster's aside, fans were delighted to see Destiny's Child reunite for the set. They last performed together at the 2013 Super Bowl halftime show, after splitting in 2003 pursue solo careers.

