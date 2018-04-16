News

Bachelor In Paradise star Luke admits to cheating on Lisa
Bachelor In Paradise star Luke confirms he cheated on Lisa

Beyoncé handles double wardrobe malfunction like a pro

Rebekah Scanlan
Rebekah Scanlan
Yahoo7 Be /

Her incredible performance has led to Coachella 2018 being adorably nicknamed #Beychella.

But Beyoncé's iconic headliner set at the Californian festival very nearly suffered a huge disaster, because her sequinned camouflage one-piece couldn't handle the pace.

Queen Bey was seen hoisting up her sparkly costume to avoid a major wardrobe malfunction whilst performing Soldier with Destiny's Child members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.

Beyoncé handles wardrobe malfunction like a pro

Beyoncé had a double wardrobe malfunction when performing at Coachella. Source: YouTube/Coachella

Beyoncé handles wardrobe malfunction like a pro

Beyoncé had been performing with her old Destiny's Child bandmates when disaster struck. Source: Beyonce.com

Naturally the Crazy in Love singer handled it like a total pro, singing and dancing to their classic songs one handed in order to protect her modest.

Our gal wasn't just struck with one wardrobe disaster though, as her sequinned thigh-high boots later both slipped down to her ankles.

Her boots also fell down as she danced with Kelly and Michelle. Source: Getty

The mum-of-three had a series of luxurious outfits designed by high-end fashion guru for Balmain, Olivier Rousting.

However many fans took to social media to suggest he should be "fired".





Beyoncé held onto her costume for several songs. Source: YouTube/Coachella

Sacking her stylist might be a little dramatic, which is why our fave suggestion is that the outfits just couldn't handle their owner.



Epic wardrobe disaster's aside, fans were delighted to see Destiny's Child reunite for the set. They last performed together at the 2013 Super Bowl halftime show, after splitting in 2003 pursue solo careers.

