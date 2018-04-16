Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are 'over'

Australia's golden couple Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are apparently "over".

The once completely solid couple have been rumoured to be struggling for months but now an insider has said their breakup has been a "long time coming".

"It's heartbreaking, but it's been a long time coming," the source told Woman's Day. "Things have gotten progressively bad between them and they haven't been out together since January, which is a bid deal for them."

The couple — who have been married for nearly 12 years — have been surrounded by speculation over the state of their marriage for months, with it previously being reported the pair were undergoing counselling and had even seen their divorce lawyer.

However the insider is claiming this hasn't worked and they've instead agreed to a trial separation.

"They thought having some time apart to really evaluate their marriage was the best way to handle this," the source said. "But the truth is, the spark isn't there anymore and they've both realised it's no good pretending."

Be has reached out to the couple's reps for a comment.

The couple tied the knot in 2006 in Sydney and have two children together Sunday, nine, and seven-year-old Faith.

Nicole was previously married to Tom Cruise, but they divorced in 2001.

She has two adopted children with her ex-husband Bella, 25 and Connor, 23.

