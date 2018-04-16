Karl gives Jasmine 'blank cheque' to plan dream LA wedding

Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough may have 'married' in a secret commitment ceremony last month, but it seems the pair aren't done with their wedding plans just yet.

Karl, 43, has given his other half a "blank cheque" and told her not to worry about money for their official wedding later in the year, according to a new report.

The pair are set to tie the knot at the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel after meeting with hotel bosses recently to secure the hotspot Woman's Day claimed, with 34-year-old Jasmine also enlisting the help of celebrity wedding planner Sharon Sacks.

"They're pretty well-known at the hotel, and the staff were bending over backwards," an insider told the magazine. "They met with wedding planners then, and Karl's already booked the venue."

It's thought they've chosen this luxury haunt in LA because Jasmine loves being in the spotlight and there's nothing quite like the "prestige" of the 'Pink Palace'.

"Jasmine is a lot younger and obviously less well known than Karl, so she still loves the fanfare and likes being a celebrity," a source told the publication, adding the hotel was the obvious choice because of it's star-studded clientele.

However the luxe wedding will come at a cost, with the pair supposedly shedding more than $100,000 on the flowers alone.

Despite this being the real deal compared to their commitment ceremony in Sydney's northern beaches, it's said it'll be unlikely Karl's three kids from his previous marriage will be there.

The Today host was married to Cassandra Thorburn for 21 years before officially divorcing in 2017.

Be has reached out to Karl and Jasmine's reps for comment.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram