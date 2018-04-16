Gwyneth Paltrow's 'secret' wedding

News

Have Alex Nation and girlfriend Maegan split?

Anita Lyons
Yahoo7 Be

Gwyneth Paltrow and fiancé Brad Falchuk have reportedly tied the knot.

The 45-year-old actress and Goop founder held a star-studded engagement party over the weekend, with rumours circling that it was actually a secret wedding.

Held at the Los Angeles Theatre, the bride-to-be wore a beautiful maroon dress and arrived separately ahead of Brad, her fiancé of a few months, reports Page Six.

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at her engagement party in Los Angeles over the weekend. Source: Splash

While there has been no official confirmation on the nuptials, marriage rumours were fuelled by a pic of actress and Gwynnie's mum Blythe Danner, seen leaving the venue carrying a bag from bridal designer Monique Lhuillier.

The A-list guests were also invited to attend in black tie, which is definitely wedding attire.

Gwyneth's Mum, Blythe Danner, left the venue holding a Monique Lhuillier Bridal garment bag, fuelling rumours that her daughter secretly wed.


Speaking of guest, the A-Listers were out in full force with Julia Roberts, Jen Aniston (sans Brad but with wrist brace), Cameron Diaz and hubby Benji Madden, Reese Witherspoon and a pregnant Kate Hudson in attendance.

Comedian Chelsea Handler took to her instagram before enjoying the festivities. "Headed to celebrate my friend's engagement", she captioned the boomerang post.

Comedian Chelsea Handler was one of the 400 guests invited to the 'engagement party'. Source: Instagram/chelseahandler

The 400-person party was organised by Brad’s business partner, Ryan Murphy, who worked on the hit series' Glee and American Horror Story.

No detail missed, he even added a sweet message to the venue's marquee which read “GP Loves BF” and “BF Loves GP.”

Ryan Murphy, Brad's business partner, left no detail missed and even had the venue's marquee changed. Source: Supplied

Brad arrives at his engagement party at the Los Angeles Theatre. Source: Splash

Noticeably absent, even though they remain on (exceptionally) good terms, was father of Gwynnie's two kids, Coldplay rocker Chris Martin.

We could imagine that even though Gwyneth calls him her "brother" (?!?), it could have been a little awkies for him to be in attendance.

Chris Martin was noticeably absent from the engagement party, even though he and Gwyneth remain on good terms. Source: Getty.

After announcing her engagmement in the Sex and Love issue of Goop in January, Gwyneth spoke about getting married in an interview with People magazine.

“I’ve never had a wedding before so even though I’m 45, I sort of feel like a 21-year-old,” she said. “It’s kind of fun to talk about with my girlfriends. They send me pictures of dresses — they’re as excited about it as I am."

Whether they got married over the weekend or are tying the knot later on in the year, we wish them all the best for a happy life!

