Gwyneth Paltrow's 'secret' wedding

Gwyneth Paltrow and fiancé Brad Falchuk have reportedly tied the knot.

The 45-year-old actress and Goop founder held a star-studded engagement party over the weekend, with rumours circling that it was actually a secret wedding.

Held at the Los Angeles Theatre, the bride-to-be wore a beautiful maroon dress and arrived separately ahead of Brad, her fiancé of a few months, reports Page Six.

While there has been no official confirmation on the nuptials, marriage rumours were fuelled by a pic of actress and Gwynnie's mum Blythe Danner, seen leaving the venue carrying a bag from bridal designer Monique Lhuillier.

The A-list guests were also invited to attend in black tie, which is definitely wedding attire.

Speaking of guest, the A-Listers were out in full force with Julia Roberts, Jen Aniston (sans Brad but with wrist brace), Cameron Diaz and hubby Benji Madden, Reese Witherspoon and a pregnant Kate Hudson in attendance.

Comedian Chelsea Handler took to her instagram before enjoying the festivities. "Headed to celebrate my friend's engagement", she captioned the boomerang post.

The 400-person party was organised by Brad’s business partner, Ryan Murphy, who worked on the hit series' Glee and American Horror Story.

No detail missed, he even added a sweet message to the venue's marquee which read “GP Loves BF” and “BF Loves GP.”

Noticeably absent, even though they remain on (exceptionally) good terms, was father of Gwynnie's two kids, Coldplay rocker Chris Martin.

We could imagine that even though Gwyneth calls him her "brother" (?!?), it could have been a little awkies for him to be in attendance.

After announcing her engagmement in the Sex and Love issue of Goop in January, Gwyneth spoke about getting married in an interview with People magazine.

“I’ve never had a wedding before so even though I’m 45, I sort of feel like a 21-year-old,” she said. “It’s kind of fun to talk about with my girlfriends. They send me pictures of dresses — they’re as excited about it as I am."

Whether they got married over the weekend or are tying the knot later on in the year, we wish them all the best for a happy life!

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram