John Stamos and wife welcome baby boy

John Stamos and wife Caitlin McHugh have welcomed their first child together, a little boy.

The 54-year-old, well known for playing Uncle Jesse on Full House, shared the exciting baby news on Instagram.

"From now on, the best part of me will always be my wife and my son. Welcome Billy Stamos (named after my father) #NotJustanUncleAnymore #Overjoyed," he wrote on the social media platform.

Accompanied was a black and white photo of the actor with the newborn.

The wonderful addition to the family comes soon after John and Caitlin tied the knot in February.

The pair got married in California, after announcing their engagement in October last year.

John first spoke about the younger lady in his life during a guest appearance on The View in March 2016.

A week later, they were photographed together for the first time — eating ice cream and being cutesy.

They made their red carpet debut at the Nickelodeon’s 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards in March last year.

This is the second marriage for John, who was married to Rebecca Romijn from 1998 to 2005.

