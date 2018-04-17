Khloe Kardashian breaks her silence

Khloe Kardashian has broken her silence after welcoming a girl last Thursday, and it's also the first time she's spoken since baby daddy Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal.

The reality star took to Twitter and Instagram on Monday to reveal the name of her and Tristan little girl: True Thompson.

"Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE," the 33-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wrote on her social media platforms.

Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE. Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True! pic.twitter.com/Hn2RFzRMuu — Khloé (@khloekardashian) April 16, 2018

"Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!"

Khloe's mother Kris also took to Instagram to explain the meaning behind the cute baby name.

"I’m so excited to welcome my precious little granddaughter True!!! FUN FACT... my Grandfather’s name on my Dad’s side was True Otis Houghton....my Dad’s name was Robert True Houghton...so i am so excited Khloe named her daughter True!!! #lovebug #familytradition #family @true," she wrote.

As mentioned earlier, it's the first time the new mum has been on social media since Tristan's cheating scandal, which she has yet to address.

Last week, it was revealed that the Cleveland Cavaliers star apparently was unfaithful with multiple women while Kardashian was pregnant.

Judging from the post, it appears she has taken Tristan back. It also looks as if they are home in Ohio.

Following the scandal, the Kardashians wanted Khloé and her baby girl to move back to Los Angeles.

A source told Yahoo that she hadn’t made up her mind on what to do and was taking things “day by day” with Tristan.

“She’s so happy and in love with this little girl, it’s crazy,” added an insider close to the family.

“Obviously, this isn’t an ideal situation, but [Khloé] does not want any negative energy around [her child].”

Khloe appeared to be forgiving when Thompson showed up as she gave birth, less than 48 hours after the basketball player was linked to other women.

“This little girl is not going to grow up without a father, and Khloé doesn’t want [Tristan] to miss out on bonding with his child. She shouldn’t be punished for what he did,” said the source.

