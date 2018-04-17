Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban silence split rumours

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have silenced split rumours in the most epic way.

The Australian power couple looked more loved up than ever before when attending the Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Nicole and Keith, both 50, couldn't keep their hands off each other for the photographers.

Whether it was kissing, cuddling or holding hands, the celebrity couple turned up the PDA for the red carpet event.

Their appearances comes after a report emerged claiming the pair had split, and it had been a "long time coming".

"It's heartbreaking, but it's been a long time coming," an alleged source told Woman's Day.

"Things have gotten progressively bad between them and they haven't been out together since January, which is a bid deal for them."

The couple — who have been married for nearly 12 years — have been surrounded by speculation over the state of their marriage for months, with it previously being reported the pair were undergoing counselling and had even seen their divorce lawyer.

Be has reached out to the couple's reps for a comment.

The couple tied the knot in 2006 in Sydney and have two children together Sunday, nine, and seven-year-old Faith.

Nicole was previously married to Tom Cruise, but they divorced in 2001.

She has two adopted children with her ex-husband, a daughter Bella, 25, and son Connor, 23

