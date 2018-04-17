Bachelor In Paradise's Luke and Lisa split

They left Paradise hand-in-hand after emotionally declaring their feelings for one another.

But Luke McLeod and Lisa Hyde have confirmed they are no longer together, with Luke tearfully admitting it's because he "stuffed up".

The 34-year-old said it had been a "tough last 24-hours" as their final moments on the show aired and knowing fans would be desperate to see them still happy and in love.

"I struggled making that decision leaving Paradise with Lisa," he said, in a video posted to his Instagram Stories. "We did try to make it work on the outside and I don't want to get into a debate around, he said she said, and all the different reasons that probably led to how things broke down."

"Out of respect for her [Lisa] I think it's best to say that I stuffed up and I'm sorry," he added. "I feel like I've let a lot of people down, my friends and family obviously all you guys and obviously Lisa."

While Luke, who originally starred in Sophie Monk's season of The Bachelorette, didn't actually say the reasons for their breakup there have been rumours circulating for weeks that he "cheated".

This is something Lisa, 31, appears to confirm, posting an image after the show aired with the caption, "the rumours are true".

The brunette, who appeared on the 2014 season with "love rat" Blake Garvey, has also told Now To Love she "met a douche bag" on both the dating shows she's appeared on.

Coming from a couple who were together from day one in Paradise it certainly wasn't the ending anyone was expecting.

Bachelor in Paradise continues tonight at 7.30pm on Ten.

