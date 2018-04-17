News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Have Alex Nation and Maegan split
Have Alex Nation and girlfriend Maegan split?

Bachelor In Paradise's Luke and Lisa split

Rebekah Scanlan
Rebekah Scanlan
Yahoo7 Be /

They left Paradise hand-in-hand after emotionally declaring their feelings for one another.

Thomas and Megan share first kiss on Bachelor in Paradise
1:00

Thomas and Megan share first kiss on Bachelor in Paradise
Chris Hemsworth's Thor body double's insane work out
0:09

Chris Hemsworth's Thor body double's insane work out
See the new stalker ready to shake up Summer Bay
1:00

See the new stalker ready to shake up Summer Bay
Brad Pitt's 'girlfriend' Neri Oxman looks just like Angelina Jolie in this interview
0:30

Brad Pitt's 'girlfriend' Neri Oxman looks just like Angelina Jolie in this interview
Emily Ratajkowski shuts down pregnancy rumours
0:21

Emily Ratajkowski shuts down pregnancy rumours
Kim Kardashian &amp; Sisters Leave Khloe ALL ALONE In Cleveland!
2:31

Kim Kardashian & Sisters Leave Khloe ALL ALONE In Cleveland!
Fans film Katie Price running London Marathon in 2009 unaware she's having a miscarriage
0:19

Fans film Katie Price running London Marathon in 2009 unaware she's having a miscarriage
Zayn Malik&rsquo;s HEARTBREAKING Reveal Of Gigi Hadid Breakup On Ryan Seacrest Interview!
2:17

Zayn Malik’s HEARTBREAKING Reveal Of Gigi Hadid Breakup On Ryan Seacrest Interview!
Billboard Music Award Nominees REVEALED! Where Are The Women Nominees?
2:36

Billboard Music Award Nominees REVEALED! Where Are The Women Nominees?
Tommy Little talks #beamodel campaign
0:51

An open letter to Tommy Little
No Outro Khloe Tristan On Thread
3:20

No Outro Khloe Tristan On Thread
Kylie Jenner Reacts To Tyga Dating Iggy Azalea | Hollywoodlife
3:25

Kylie Jenner Reacts To Tyga Dating Iggy Azalea | Hollywoodlife
 

But Luke McLeod and Lisa Hyde have confirmed they are no longer together, with Luke tearfully admitting it's because he "stuffed up".

The 34-year-old said it had been a "tough last 24-hours" as their final moments on the show aired and knowing fans would be desperate to see them still happy and in love.

Bachelor In Paradise's Luke: 'I stuffed up' cheats Lisa

Luke and Lisa have confirmed they've split, just hours after viewers saw them stroll off into the sunset together on Bachelor in Paradise. Source: Ten

"I struggled making that decision leaving Paradise with Lisa," he said, in a video posted to his Instagram Stories. "We did try to make it work on the outside and I don't want to get into a debate around, he said she said, and all the different reasons that probably led to how things broke down."

"Out of respect for her [Lisa] I think it's best to say that I stuffed up and I'm sorry," he added. "I feel like I've let a lot of people down, my friends and family obviously all you guys and obviously Lisa."

The pair had enjoyed the strongest romance on the island, leaving together to pursue love on the outside world. Source: Ten

While Luke, who originally starred in Sophie Monk's season of The Bachelorette, didn't actually say the reasons for their breakup there have been rumours circulating for weeks that he "cheated".

This is something Lisa, 31, appears to confirm, posting an image after the show aired with the caption, "the rumours are true".

Lisa shared this post saying "the rumours are true" and confirming their split. Source: Instagram/LisaHyde

The brunette, who appeared on the 2014 season with "love rat" Blake Garvey, has also told Now To Love she "met a douche bag" on both the dating shows she's appeared on.

Coming from a couple who were together from day one in Paradise it certainly wasn't the ending anyone was expecting.

In the run up to last night Luke had hinted something had gone wrong between them. Source: Instagram/LukeMcLeod

Bachelor in Paradise continues tonight at 7.30pm on Ten.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top